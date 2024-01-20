"I'd like it if you could watch over us kindly": Yong Jun-hyung personally addresses fans, allegedly confirming his relationship with HyunA

On Saturday, January 20, the former BEAST and Highlight member, Yong Jun-hyung, took to his Fromm App, a fan-artist online community platform, to address the ongoing controversy around his relationship with the K-pop soloist, HyunA.

Following the two celebrities' matching Instagram post on January 18 that caused quite a stir on the internet, Jun-hyung shared a message to his fans, personally and allegedly confirming his relationship with HyunA.

In the message, the idol addressed that his fans might've been shocked by the sudden news that landed on the internet without any prior notice and also seemingly confirmed that the two are, in fact, dating.

"I'd like it if you could watch over us kindly!"

While Yong Jun-hyung has rolled out his confirmation of the controversial dating rumors that seem to be flooding the internet, HyunA or her agency haven't released any confirmation or denial regarding the same.

Yong Jun-hyung addresses fans and allegedly confirms his dating rumors with HyunA following their recent Instagram reveal

On January 18, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung took to their Instagram to post the same picture, where the two were seen holding hands while walking by a beach, their backs facing the camera.

Fans were immediately stunned by the sudden revelation, and many even began to criticize HyunA for her association with Jun Hyung, who became infamous for his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

While several netizens debated whether the post hinted at the two's relationship or announced an upcoming collaboration between the two K-pop idols, Yong Jun-hyung's recent message leans the probability more toward the dating speculations.

Yong Jun-hyun's message on Fromm

Here's what the idol shared with his fans through the Fromm App:

"Hi! Just thought I would leave a message for you since you must have been surprised by the sudden news. We are doing well while gaining positive energy from each other, so I'd like it if you could watch over us kindly! The weather's gotten warm, but it's still cold at night. Take care not to catch cold, and enjoy your dinner."

Following a more stable confirmation regarding the ongoing controversy between him and HyunA, fans have expressed their further disappointment with HyunA.

Given that Jun-hyung was involved in the Burning Sun scandal, a controversy that took over the internet in 2019 for his disrespectful nature towards women, fans were not happy with HyunA's association with the idol, especially since her career has been majorly advocating women's rights, safety, and empowerment.

The Burning Sun scandal revolved around a group chat maintained by K-celebrities who were associated with the Gangnam bar, Burning Sun, owned by the former BIGBANG member, Seungri.

While the bar was accused of its connections to several offenses such as pr*stitution, drug trafficking, and police corruption, the group chats, where non-consensual and explicit videos of women were shared, also included Yong Jun-hyung as a participant.

Additionally, since he confessed in court to watching the videos shared in the group chat, fans have been quite displeased with him and have been boycotting his work ever since his return to the industry in 2022.

However, with his recent controversy with HyunA and the additional alleged confirmation he rolled out through the Fromm App, fans have been all the more angry and displeased with HyunA's relationship with him.