"I'd rather get old and do good roles": Kirsten Dunst opens up on her Hollywood career in candid interview

While promoting the upcoming Civil War movie, Kirsten Dunst shared her Hollywood revelations with GQ. The actress opened up about motherhood, being forced to change her facial features, being typecast, and more. During the interview, the actress also unfolded certain inappropriate interactions she has had with people in the industry throughout her career.

In the eye-opening interview, the 41-year-old actress revealed that a Spider-Man producer once took her to the dentist without warning to get her teeth aligned. Dunst admitted to never getting her teeth altered and claimed that she boldly followed her own fashion rules despite being advised otherwise.

The Marie Antoinette actress revealed that she once wore a black punk-styled dress with dark lipstick, leading Sony to raise their eyebrows. Dunst opined:

"They wanted me to look like a s*xy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theatre."

The actress also revealed that industry legend and director Sofia Coppola loved her teeth, leading to her deciding not to have her facial features altered in any way. Kirsten Dunst explained:

"I still know to this day, I’m not gonna screw up my face and look like a freak. You know what I mean? I’d rather get old and do good roles."

Kirsten Dunst opens up about being a typecast and her experience in Hollywood

The Cannes Film Awards winner is well aware of her exceptional talent and has revealed that she makes deliberate decisions when it comes to her projects.

While discussing how there are no good roles for her, Dunst stated that she has been working in the movie business since she was three years old, and most people who worked this long would have retired by now, so she "deserves to be picky."

As the interview progressed, Kirsten Dunst shared that she was often offered glum roles following her performance in Melancholia. To break out of the mold, the actress decided to take on comedic roles. Expressing her keenness to be a versatile actress, Dunst said:

"I feel like, at this point in my life, I can play anything. I’m not afraid. I’d rather do something weird and off-kilter, and work with a first-time director, than do anything middle of the road, because I would just be depressed doing that."

As the conversation unraveled, the artist also expressed keenness about seeing the cult-classic film Bring It On remade. Kirsten Dunst opined that if Mean Girls could get another rendition, it was time to see the Peyton Reed-directed film come back to life as well.

Kirsten Dunst shared the hardships she had faced in the industry, including facing misogyny. She revealed that she was once insultingly called a “girly girl” by a Spider-Man assistant director. Dunst shared with readers that she went on to confront the person about the same, leading to him defending himself by saying that the phrase was meant to be endearing.

While sharing tough battles, Kirsten Dunst said in the interview that she had a director ask her something inappropriate when she was a teenager. Speaking about the occurrence, she said:

"It was really not a cool question to ask. You can only imagine. That was the worst thing that ever happened to me… I just am not going to put up with anything. You grow up and learn how to navigate it when people abuse power. But I never had anything truly horrendous happen to me. I was never put in rooms alone with someone that could do anything weird."

Aside from gracing magazine covers, Kirsten Dunst has been promoting Civil War, an Alex Garland-directed dystopian movie that follows a group of military-embedded journalists who are racing to reach Washington, D.C., before rebels descend upon the White House.

The film which is set to release this April also stars Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura, and Jefferson White, among others.