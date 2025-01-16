Pizza Hut Japan has collaborated with KitKat to launch Handy Melts x KitKat, also known as Kitto Meccha Tokeru Handy Melts. The collaboration combines Pizza Hut's dough and cheese along with KitKat’s chocolaty wafers to create a hand-sized snack.

The newly launched snack has become a trending internet topic and garnered mixed reviews. For some, the unconventional combination is not an invention they would like to try.

"I don't know how to feel about that," said one user on X.

Expand Tweet

Other users continued:

"I like both but this is not a good idea," one fan commented.

"That’s not right… something about this doesn’t feel right," another fan stated.

The rest half of the internet has expressed delight and excitement for this new flavor combination. Netizens on X voiced their thoughts.

"That sounds crazy good, japanese pizza hut on a different level," one fan commented.

"That's a culinary adventure i didn't know i needed!" another fan commented.

"Let’s try to figure out how can we get delivery from Japan to the US quickly everyone brainstorming sessions have started," another fan stated.

Pizza Hut Japan and KitKat are collaborating for the first time through Handy Melts.

Pizza Hut Japan's Handy Melts x KitKat available only for a limited time

Handy Melts x KitKat will be available only until March 9, 2025, and will be sold for 430 yen or $2.72.

According to Pizza Hut Japan’s Instagram post, the snack was created for everybody who is studying for their exam. On their website, they stated, “I would be happy if I could bring you a little fun break from the days of working hard towards your dreams. If you eat this, you might be able to solve any problem with KitKat.”

KitKat Japan posted a similar announcement on Instagram expressing excitement over the infusion of cheese and chocolate that "both melt."

A press release published by PR Times stated:

"This collaboration was made possible by the shared desire of both companies to support students studying hard every day for exams."

Handy Melts x KitKat was launched in Pizza Hut Japan stores nationwide on January 14, 2025.

Pizza Hut Japan menu explored

Besides the newly launched chocolaty-cheesy Hand Melts, the fast food chain also offers various pizza options like Specialty Cheese Seafood Gratin, Shrimp gratin pizza with lobster sauce, Grilled Teriyaki Mayonnaise Chicken, and New Special Bulgogi pizza.

Their side offerings include Honey Trout fries, Slightly Spicy Yangnyeom fries, and Japanese-style Tatsuta Chicken. Pasta options like Spicy Bacon Arrabiata and Shrimp with lobster and tomato cream are also available. Chewy! Honey Focaccia and Honey Cheese Balls are a few of the dessert options available.

Pizza Hut Japan has a history of creating unconventional food items like Handy Melts x KitKat. Previously, the organization collaborated with Tenkaippin to release Kotteri-fuu Ramen Pizza, and with Tamagotchi to create pink-dough pizzas.

To celebrate their latest collaboration, Pizza Hut Japan has also announced a new challenge that will help customers avail discounts. To snag this deal, all customers have to do is go to their website and solve the problem displayed there.

Customers who correctly solve the problem will win a "Kit Melting Q Pon (Coupon)" and "Kit Kat." This will reveal a coupon code that allows customers to avail pizzas at a discounted price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback