“I don’t wanna die”: Officials release audio of 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor Khloie Torres’ 911 call

A 911 call made by a young survivor of the Uvalde school shooting in May 2022 that killed 21 people has been made public. The call obtained by CNN showed a then 10-year-old Khloie Torres speaking to a dispatcher while being trapped at Robb Elementary School with a gunman who was actively killing children and teachers at the scene.

CNN informed Khloie and the victims' families of the release of excerpts that highlighted law enforcement officers' failure to take prompt action, which resulted in the lives of nineteen children and two teachers being lost.

Khloie, who was inside room 112 when she called 911 from her teacher's phone, reportedly had to wait over 40 minutes before the authorities finally entered the room and killed the gunman.

During the call, the Uvalde shooting survivor can be heard telling the operator:

“Please get help. I don’t wanna die. My teacher is dead. Oh my God."

Uvalde shooting survivor details an active shooting scene in a horrific 911 call

On May 24, 2022, Khloie Torres, a fourth-grader trapped inside room 112 at Robb Elementary School, called the authorities around 12:10 pm, where she desperately pleaded for help, surrounded by injured classmates and teachers. Less than two minutes into the call, the police were made aware of the horrific situation unfolding inside the building.

During the call, the dispatcher can be heard informing the authorities at the scene, saying:

“Child is advising he is in the room full of victims, full of victims, at this moment.”

When officers asked for confirmation if the shooter was still active at the scene, the terrified fourth grader said:

“I need help … please. Have y’all captured the person?”

She then optimistically asked if she should let the cops inside the room.

CNN purported that if officers at the scene had adhered to the active shooting protocol, the dispatcher's message should have prompted swift action. Instead, the authorities waited 40 minutes before breaching the classroom while more officers arrived with equipment.

While the fourth-grader waited for police assistance, she and her injured friends were told by the dispatcher to stay quiet under as a shooter roamed the halls. Khloie, in response, said:

“I’m telling everyone to be quiet but nobody is listening to me. I understand what to do in these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl. Send help.”

The 11-year-old's father, Ruben Torres, a former Marine, told CNN:

“That day, the things that she did were absolutely incredible."

Law enforcement fails to act on time

Reportedly, hundreds of law enforcement officers responded to the Uvalde shooting, but none of them acted appropriately despite the fourth grader’s call that clearly indicated an active shooter was at the scene. Meanwhile, Khloie, who had called 911 at least three times, waited for police intervention, often asking the dispatcher if help was on the way.

After the incident, the authorities maintained that they assumed it was a “barricaded subject” and not an “active shooter.”

Body camera footage obtained by CNN revealed the officers’ delayed response despite being made aware of the seriousness of the situation.

In the ensuing months, law enforcement's failure during the Uvalde shooting sparked outrage and led to the dismissal of several officers. Following the incident, the school district’s police chief was fired, along with Uvalde's acting police chief. A state trooper was also dismissed after the tragic incident.

