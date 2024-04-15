“I was so excited”: Dakota Fanning reveals receiving her first cell phone from Tom Cruise

Dakota Fanning recently opened up about the relationship she shares with Tom Cruise and her first cell phone given by the actor. She talked about it in an interview with Harper's Bazaar at one of the magazine's Ask Me Anything video series.

Dakota further revealed that her well-known War of the Worlds castmate always makes the time to remember her special day in a recent interview with her Ripley co-star, Andrew Scott.

When asked who gave Dakota her first cell phone, Scott tried to make a guess.

"Okay, well it's going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise."

Dakota Fanning agreed to Scott and revealed that during their time together on the set of 2005's War of the Worlds, the actor gave her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday.

Dakota Fanning is still receiving gifts from Tom Cruise

Dakota Fanning talked about Tom Cruise (Image via Instagram/@dakotafanning, @tomcruise)

Dakota Fanning got her first cell phone from Tom Cruise, and she has also received other gifts. The Top Gun: Legendary actor, known for giving his friends cakes on special occasions, gave her the gift on her 11th birthday, following their co-starring role in War of the Worlds in 2005. He has, since then, continued to send her gifts ever since.

Dakota recently made this revelation in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Andrew Scott, the actress' co-star in Ripley, joined her for the interview.

Andrew surmised that Tom Cruise was the one who handed Dakota her first cell phone, to which, Dakota agreed. The actress then reminisced and expressed her excitement when she got it.

She also said,

"You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool."

She further revealed that even though she was alone at the time and didn't have anyone to contact, she remembered being ecstatic to get the gift. She also mentioned that she wasn't sure if the present would have been beneficial to her.

Fanning further stated that the famous flip phone was just one of the birthday gifts as she continued to receive gifts from Tom Cruise.

"Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday."

The Equalizer 3 actress mentioned another gift, saying that the most recent one arrived on her 30th birthday earlier in April. She recalled getting a gift and was grateful for Cruise's consideration. Scott playfully responded to this and said,

"So thoughtful. Really, really nice. He's never given me anything."

During the interview, Fanning also talked about her early experiences working with famous people, such as Cruise. She wasn't intimidated by these gestures because they had become a regular part of her life.

"Because I grew up familiar with being around people who would be considered 'intimidating,' I think it might've numbed that side of me a little," she declared.

Apart from Cruise, Dakota has also received gifts from other famous people. In the interview, Fanning revealed that her Dreamer co-star Kurt Russell also gave her a horse.

The actress, who co-starred in 2005's Dreamer with Kurt Russell, claimed that the horse was the finest gift she had ever received.

A thriller miniseries, Ripley is based on Patricia Hagsmith's book, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and stars Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott.

Scott portrays the title character, con artist Tom Ripley, in the series, while Dakota Fanning plays Marge Sherwood. All of Ripley's episodes were released on Netflix on April 4, 2024.