'I fear Laura Trott has been sniffing glue': UK's Chief Treasury Secretary mocked after Alan Bates calls Post Office scandal compensation "cruel"

Laura Trott is being mocked on social media after she said, “We can’t make things happen overnight in government” in her interview on ITV’s breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, on February 1.

In one of these mocking tweets, a netizen criticized the chief secretary of the UK’s treasury, saying:

“I fear Laura Trott has been sniffing glue.”

This comes after Alan Bates, who was the spearhead in the Post Office scandal campaign, stated on January 31 that he will not accept the government’s compensation package, which is only a six of what Bates had requested.

According to BBC news, Bates was made an offer only after the ex-sub-postmaster had written to the government, criticizing the speed of Post Office scandal compensation payouts – a scandal that has been described as “the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK.”

Bates described the offer made by the government – which came after two decades of him and 900 other sub-postmasters fighting for justice – as “cruel,” “offensive,” and “derisory.”

Netizens call Laura Trott’s response to Bate’s compensation offer ‘turgid’

In yesterday’s Good Morning Britain interview, when Laura Trott was asked why Alan Bates should have to fight for his compensation again, she claimed that Kevin Hollinrake has been fighting for the compensation and will ensure that the victims will receive “what they deserve in a timely fashion.”

Laura Trott also called Hollinrake a “brilliant business minister” despite the delay in delivering the compensation for the victims of the Post Office scandal.

Netizens were reportedly dissatisfied with the answers of Laura Trott in light of Bates’ statement of rejecting the “offensive” compensation package proposed by the government. Many of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock Trott.

“It is just a terrible way to treat human beings”: Bates on the compensation

Alan Bates was one of the first few victims of the Post Office’s faulty Horizon IT system, having been forced to stop running his PO branch in 2003, and has been fighting back ever since.

When Bates finally received compensation from the government on January 31, the amount was a sixth of what he had claimed.

According to the Guardian, Bates called the compensation “offensive,” and stated:

“‘Full and fair’ might be his majesty’s government’ interpretation, but in reality the offer is derisory, offensive, and after all this time, yes, cruel.”

“It is just a terrible way to treat human beings – and I have heard from several sub-postmasters who have received similar derisory offers, while others are still waiting.”

“I have been in the queue along with all the others in the scheme, but if my case is an example of the way they are going to treat all the cases, we may as well start looking at a legal action again and let the judiciary decide.”

The poor compensation offered by the government to the victims of the Post Office scandal comes as a shock, especially after Fujitsu’s statement during the public inquiry about contributing to the compensation payments for the wrongfully convicted PO operators in early January.