“I feel bad”: Ready to Love fans upset over Dre’s elimination in season 7, episode 1 

OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) kicked off the new year with season 7 of its popular series titled Ready to Love. The pilot episode of the famed reality TV dating show aired on Friday night, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The newly released season of Ready to Love, season 7 introduced viewers to eight single men and eight single women looking for true love in Miami. Season 7 of the popular series will include 14 episodes.

Although the series just premiered with the new season, viewers got to witness one singleton get sent home at the end of episode one. Dre, who is a 39-year-old radio producer and DJ, was one of the eight men who arrived looking for love.

He was eager to find his future partner, but sadly his time on the show came to an early end. None of the ladies were able to form a connection with him and he was voted out from season 7.

A netizen reacted to his elimination and took to Twitter to write:

"I feel bad for Dre because short men are looked at as not attractive but what does that have to do with how he will treat you? Yes attraction matters but it comes in more forms than looks."

Cole D. @COLE_BRED #ReadyToLove I feel bad for Dre because short men are looked at as not attractive but what does that have to do with how he will treat you? Yes attraction matters but it comes in more forms than looks. #ReadyToLove I feel bad for Dre because short men are looked at as not attractive but what does that have to do with how he will treat you? Yes attraction matters but it comes in more forms than looks.

The official synopsis for Ready to Love season 7, reads:

"Ready to Love, a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, explores the real-life dating interactions of se*y, successful and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, Ready to Love highlights the men's observations and experiences in the search for true love."

Upon witnessing Dre getting eliminated from the show, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claim the ladies eliminated Dre because of his height in Ready to Love season 7, episode 1

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that the women decided to eliminate Dre without giving him a chance because of his height. Some individuals also added that they felt bad for the contestant and shared that he deserved to stay more than a few other individuals on the show.

dramabananna @dramabananna I feel that with Dre we would have had deep conversations as well as funny, interesting and intelligent ones #ReadyToLove I feel that with Dre we would have had deep conversations as well as funny, interesting and intelligent ones #ReadyToLove https://t.co/OtG7VXhsgN

Tina Jones @MsKat110 only because of his height,he was mixing and mingling but kept getting dissed appeared to be a cool dude but was immediately dismissed due to him not being taller.sometimes smaller is better depending on WHAT it IS #ReadyToLove Didn’t give Dre a chanceonly because of his height,he was mixing and mingling but kept getting dissedappeared to be a cool dude but was immediately dismissed due to him not being taller.sometimes smaller is better depending on WHAT it IS Didn’t give Dre a chance 😞😔only because of his height,he was mixing and mingling but kept getting dissed😞😞appeared to be a cool dude but was immediately dismissed due to him not being taller.sometimes smaller is better depending on WHAT it IS😔#ReadyToLove

Diatheissue @Diaaabby Y’all mad they sent Dre home because he was short #ReadyToLove … i think they would of overlooked that if he had that swag that IT factor that personality!!! He just did not have it … looking at him reminded me of a little boy not a man lol Y’all mad they sent Dre home because he was short #ReadyToLove … i think they would of overlooked that if he had that swag that IT factor that personality!!! He just did not have it … looking at him reminded me of a little boy not a man lol

Linda @mzcaramelbunni . #ReadyToLove Dre was cute. But due to Torey Lanez it may not be a good time for short men Dre was cute. But due to Torey Lanez it may not be a good time for short men 😬. #ReadyToLove

Lemmegetuuuhhh @DJtweetALOT

Dre got a Twitter? Because my DMs definitely open These women tripping.Dre got a Twitter? Because my DMs definitely open #ReadyToLove These women tripping.Dre got a Twitter? Because my DMs definitely open #ReadyToLove https://t.co/BE7GhMcmNc

Griselda @tcamil #ReadyToLove I feel sad for Dre I feel sad for Dre 😢😢 #ReadyToLove

Here's a list of the contestants appearing in season 7 of the dating series

Mentioned below are the women appearing in season 7 of the popular reality TV series.

Corvaya, 31 – Digital strategist Natasha, 37 – Attorney Zee, 34 – Digital producer Morgan, 38 – Interior designer Marcia, 34 – Fashion designer Mercedes, 31 – Flight attendant Sue-Ann, 39 – Attorney Jeffri, 32 – Executive assistant

Here are the eight men who entered the dating show.

Andre, 39 – Entrepreneur Dre, 39 – Radio producer/DJ Lyndon, 33 - Bar manager Bluu, 40 – Lounge owner DeMario, 37 – Accountant Anthony, 39 – Nurse practitioner Tony, 42 – Tax director Blake, 44 – Corporate security officer

Ready to Love is hosted by Thomas Miles. The popular reality TV series releases a new episode every week on Friday nights. The show will air at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).

Poll : 0 votes