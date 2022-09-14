“I felt dehumanized”: Alabama pastor Michael Jennings sues officers for arresting him over watering neighbors’ flowers

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Alabama pastor Michael Jennings filed a lawsuit with the Northern District of Alabama against three Childersburg Police Officers and the city of Childersburg, which is responsible for the police department. The lawsuit states that he is entitled to punitive damages on the claims made against the Defendants.

Alabama resident Pastor Michael Jennings, a longtime pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, was wrongfully arrested by three Childersburg police officers - officer Jeremy Brooks, Christopher Smith, and Justin Gable - for failing to provide identification and obstructing government operations. He was watering his absent neighbor's plants when he was handcuffed and taken away.

His wife later confirmed his identity and was backed up by the neighbor who had made the 911 call in the first place. Despite all the fact-checking, Michael Jennings was taken to the Childersburg City Jail, where his fingerprints and mug shots were taken. He was subsequently booked and transported to the Talladega County Jail. Later, he was bailed out of jail by his wife.

The federal lawsuit states:

"Plaintiff brings federal constitutional claims against all individually Defendants for committing acts under color of law that deprived, Plaintiff, Pastor Jennings of his rights under the Constitution. Further, Plaintiff brings state law claims of False Arrest against all named Defendants."

The pastor has sued for the emotional and psychological damage his wrongful arrest inflicted on him. Apart from compensatory and punitive damages, Pastor Jennings has also asked for money to cover the costs of the lawsuit, including attorneys' fees, according to NPR.

"These injuries include, but are not limited to, loss of constitutional and federal rights, emotional distress, and/or aggravation of pre-existing conditions, and ongoing special damages medically/psychologically related treatment caused by the unconstitutional and moving forces concerted conduct of all these Defendants. Plaintiff also continues to suffer ongoing emotional distress, with significant PTSD type symptoms, including sadness, anxiety, stress, anger, depression, frustration, sleeplessness, nightmares and flashbacks from his unlawful arrest."

Appearing at a press conference, Pastor Michael Jennings, while establishing his stance, told NBC News:

"One thing I want to make crystal clear, I'm not anti-police. We need the police. Without the police, we'll have full chaos. But there's bad police, there's good police. But what they did that day, they did with impunity, figuring there would be no action taken against them. I felt dehumanized."

He is being represented in court by national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and attorneys Bethaney Embry Jones, Joi Travis, and Roderick Van Daniels.

Why was longtime Alabama pastor Michael Jennings arrested?

Around 6.20 pm on May 22, 2022, Childersburg police officers responded to a 911 call claiming the presence of a suspicious man, but it was Michael Jennings who was watering his neighbor's plants in their absence. His good deed, however, did not sit well with the officers sent to apprehend him. After a long drawn process, however, the charges were dropped against him on June 1, 2022.

Standing in the middle of the garden with a water hose in hand, he was approached by officers Smith and Gable, who asked him what he was doing on his neighbor's private property. Officer Smith said they had received a call about a suspicious car and a man on the property. To this, Michael Jennings said:

"“I'm supposed to be here. I'm Pastor Jennings. I live across the street."

According to court documents, Officer Smith acknowledged that Jennings had identified himself. Despite that, he demanded to see an identification proof, which Pastor Jennings refused to comply with.

When Officer Gable arrived at the scene, Pastor Jennings, a former police officer himself, reiterated that he was not a suspicious presence, was merely watering his neighbor's plants, and had already identified himself to Officer Smith. He was, however, put in handcuffs, and his phone was eventually taken away from him.

Lastly, Officer Brooks joined the other two officers and told Michael Jennings:

"That they have a right to identify him, and he needed to listen to them and shut his mouth. Pastor Jennings told Defendant Brooks they need to listen, and he needs to shut his mouth and not to talk to him like he is a child."

It was then that he was arrested. He was taken to a local jail and remained behind bars for two hours even after his wife confirmed his identity, backed by the caller/complainant herself. The charges against him were dropped on June 1, 2022.

