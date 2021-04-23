"I am gay gay gay": Kehlani comes out as a lesbian, and fans shower her with love

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani took the internet by storm recently after coming out as “Lesbian” in a video uploaded to her TikTok.

Kehlani, who has a daughter with guitarist Javaughn Young-White, had come out as “queer” in 2018 after sharing a quick kiss on stage with pop singer Demi Lovato. This led to a lot of speculation about her sexuality and curiosity amongst fans around the world.

The pop star then released a statement saying:

"cuz i keep geddin asked.. i’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?"

However, earlier in April, Kehlani sparked further discussion regarding her sexual identity after claiming to be a lesbian in an Instagram live session. The news spread like wildfire, following which she was flooded with messages enquiring about the same.

Overwhelmed by the frenzy following her live session on Instagram, Kehlani went onto make the following statement on Thursday:

“ Well its f***** true , I am gay gay gay gay.”

Y’all ...my chances have increased severely 😭😭😭@Kehlani if you see this ...I love you 😩oh so very much and I’m down to be your distraction https://t.co/Jp7DSHmakC — A Finesser not the Finessed (@AyyyyHeroin) April 23, 2021

Family and friends react to Kehlani coming out

The singer-songwriter then mentioned that she hasn't really been able to have a heart-to-heart conversation with friends and family regarding her recent self-discovery since none of them were really surprised by the revelation.

“Everyone’s just like we knew duhhh, The closet was made of glass!”

Since then, fans worldwide have showered the 25-year-old with endearing tweets, congratulatory messages, and some suggesting themselves as potential future partners.

kehlani is lesbian omg another win for the gays 😌 https://t.co/j73KlwXzx1 — tey 🥀 (@krstlnnyn) April 23, 2021

the kehlani to my sza? 🥺 https://t.co/iy05Atsbp2 — honey (@glittahoney) April 23, 2021

No need for me to admit that I’m a lesbian, Kehlani has admitted it for us both https://t.co/YPUW4gkcZM — okra soup. (@ExcuseMyFly) April 23, 2021

.@Kehlani i am so proud of u!!!!! i love you so much!!!! pic.twitter.com/cgL3hYg15d — rob💛💛 (@positionsbitch) April 23, 2021

SZA and Kehlani would ruin each other’s lives in the best way. — Amber 🌹🦋 (@Its_Ambyy) April 23, 2021

LIZZO KEHLANI AND SZA IN THE SAME ROOM?????? They up to something 👀 pic.twitter.com/jzfKVFlE1i — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) April 22, 2021

Congratulations and I’m so happy you are speaking your truth 🌈 — Alyssa 🦋💉👽 (@alyangel88) April 23, 2021

YASSSSSS GOOD FOR HER FINALLY REALIZING HER TRUTH. We love you baby!!! @Kehlani https://t.co/2GMdndHwmm — B🖤 (@b_vega15) April 23, 2021

Much of Kehlani’s music deals with the underlying themes of struggling with one’s sexuality. Her journey of self-discovery as an independent woman in the 21st century shouldn't rattle anyone.

Kehlani is a shining example of what fluidity and open-mindedness can look like in a climate where LGBTQ+ youth are commonly marginalized.

