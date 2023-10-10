“I get completely absorbed in them”: BTS’ RM dishes on his love for art and the one regret he has

Recently, BTS’ RM was featured on the October cover of GQ Japan. In conversation with the magazine, the rapper discussed his love for art and how he is considered an official pioneer amongst his friends and family. The global musical juggernaut, BTS's leader, shared his thoughts on various topics, including his solo music, being one-seventh of the musical band, and his personal aesthetic and artistic interests.

At one point, the interviewer asked BTS’ RM about his love for art and the massive influence it has on the people around him. The Wild Flower rapper answered enthusiastically that he is the kind to get fully involved in something that he truly likes—art in this case.

RM feels he is like an unofficial curator for his members, friends, and ARMYs and hopes more people grow to appreciate art the way he does.

Q: RM's passion for art has had a great influence on BTS members, fans, and people around the world.

A: "The members seem to think I'm a unique person. My interests are narrow and deep, and I get completely absorbed in them (lol). I always feel like an unofficial curator, introducing good works and places on Instagram, and I'm glad that so many fans seem to sympathize with it. I want as many people as possible to experience as many wonderful cultures and places as possible."

RM added to the discussion by expressing his regret, emphasizing his wish to visit museums when he was younger.

"I sometimes wish I had started going to museums when I was younger."

BTS' RM discusses his love for art

BTS’ RM is a lover and advocate of art, and ARMYs are aware that Bangtan's leader is fond of visiting museums in his free time. According to the Indigo singer, he started visiting museums and art galleries in 2018 when BTS was on a stadium tour in the United States of America. Soon, he developed an interest in art and became an unofficial curator, by his own admission.

BTS’ RM confessed that looking at good visual art calms him down and takes away his work-related anxieties. The Still Life rapper added that, unlike popular music, photographers and painters breathe slowly and let their work take root for a longer time in the audience's collective minds.

Furthermore, in the same interview, BTS’ RM shared that learning about art history and the lives of artists, which have developed alongside philosophy and world history, resurrected his deep desire and quest for knowledge and intellect that he had forgotten.

"It seems that I have become a person who lives with art".

The Closer singer revealed in his closing statement that he would like to create an exhibition space in the future that is neither a museum nor a gallery. The space will be centered around his tastes and personal interpretation of art.

Bangtan's leader confessed that this is his long-term plan for life besides his professional goals and ambitions and that he would like to bring it to fruition in his 30s.

