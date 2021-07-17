"I have a girlfriend": Adin Ross claims he never dated Corinna Kopf

Adin Ross made a guest appearance on the July 15th episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. In the episode, he discussed his relationship status with Mike Majlak, who said:

"You claimed you had a quick hot tub kiss with Corinna Kopf, and then you moved on from that. You kinda left out the part that you dated."

But Adin Ross was quick to point out:

"I never dated Corinna Kopf. Never dated."

Mike Majlak was unconvinced by his guest's answer, doubling down before the latter denied it again.

"Never dated Corinna. Promise. I never dated her. I have a girl; I don't look at other girls."

The conversation then shifted to Adin Ross discussing his relationship with TikTok star Pamibaby.

"She is like the best girl I could ever ask for."

While the 20-year-old confirmed his relationship with Pamibaby, his hot tub kiss with Corinna Kopf was not his only one. In February, in a co-operated stream, Ross and Kopf shared another kiss after promising fans they would if they reached a certain number of subscribers.

Also, during that time, Adin Ross asked Corinna Kopf out for Valentine's Day, to which she agreed.

Adin Ross's past with Corinna Kopf

Earlier this year, the Twitch streamer was speculated on dating platform colleague Kopf. This was dispelled by the latter in her guest appearance on the Impaulsive podcast.

Corinna Kopf stated that Adin Ross's Twitch fanbase was "f***ing horrible," adding that Ross's fanbase was "toxic." She added:

"I'm not hating on him."

Ross described his hot tub kiss with Kopf as a reward for reaching a specific subscriber goal in the podcast. The two kissed in a stream under the Twitch category "Hot Tubs, Pools, and Beaches."

Additionally, Adin Ross announced his relationship on his Instagram account, sharing a photo carousel of him and TikTok star Pamibaby. She is best known for her TikToks involving lip-syncing and her lifestyle.

Corinna Kopf has not commented on Adin Ross's statement regarding their relationship, while the latter has not disclosed if he is still associated with her.

