“I got hurt"— Pam Grier recalls performing stunts on the set of 1974 classic film Foxy Brown

Pam Grier, who pioneered the path for modern female action stars with her iconic role in the 1974 Blaxploitation film Foxy Brown, reminisced about the physical toll her dedication took on her during the making of the movie. In a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Mark, the 74-year-old actress delved into the challenges she faced in the early '70s.

"I didn't have a stunt double, so I had to look and appear convincing. I got hurt," she revealed.

Reflecting on her groundbreaking performance, Grier highlighted the societal resistance she encountered.

"It took four years to prepare men, a patriarchal society, to see a woman do martial arts, jump around, do stunts," she explained.

She added—

"They weren't prepared for it, and they found it offensive, and they oppressed a lot of our womanhood. So when I came out, and I wanted to show, 'This is what I learned on the Air Force bases, kung fu, qigong — internal martial arts, external.'… It's a different form, and I had to show that without a sport bra."

Pam Grier opens up about her stunt work and future biopic series

As reported by Variety, Grier is working in collaboration with Village Roadshow Pictures on a movie based on her critically acclaimed autobiography, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, published in 2010. She expressed her desire to depict the difficulties she encountered while breaking into Hollywood.

She said the series should showcase her work with director Roger Corman, including the stunts she performed and the injuries she sustained.

She specifically mentioned films such as The Big Doll House and others. Pam Grier elaborated, stating that filming was grueling at times, and she questioned her ability to continue.

The series, she explained, will highlight the determination it took to prepare audiences for a woman in a traditionally masculine action hero role.

Pam Grier explained why she continued to work in the action genre, citing her hope that it would eventually result in better treatment for female actors. Although she admitted that she didn't initiate the trend, she felt obligated to see it through to the finish.

While the genre took a physical toll on her (referencing her injuries), it's gratifying to see actresses such as Charlize Theron excelling in action roles and performing stunts with the help of stunt doubles. These actresses, Grier said, are not only talented but are also helping to create a more inclusive film industry where female heroes are celebrated.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grier reflected on her iconic role as Foxy Brown. She explained that Foxy Brown was a deliberately more radical and aggressive character. Grier said she wanted to showcase that aspect of womanhood.

She stated that her aunt was ahead of her time as she shared many similarities with Foxy Brown, like riding a motorbike, wanting to be an architect, and having unquestionable beauty.

More about Pam Grier and her career

Pam Grier was the first African American woman to lead an action film, reshaping the landscape of the industry. Her unforgettable roles in Blaxploitation classics like "Coffy" and "Foxy Brown" not only solidified her status as the "Queen" of the genre but also challenged stereotypes.

But Grier's influence extends far beyond the Blaxploitation era. In Quentin Tarantino's celebrated 1995 film, Jackie Brown, she mesmerized audiences with her portrayal of the titular character, further cementing her status as a cinematic icon. In the groundbreaking TV series The L Word, she continued to defy expectations with her role as Kit Porter, captivating viewers with her talent and charisma.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Grier's remarkable journey has been recognized with nominations for some of the industry's most prestigious awards, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Satellite, and Saturn Awards.

Pam Grier's legacy as a trailblazer and pioneer in the industry continues to shine brightly, inspiring generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.