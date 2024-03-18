"I got nothing": Amber Rose demands $20 million compensation from Kanye West for using her naked wax figure without consent in past album

Amber Rose, Kanye West’s former girlfriend, has made her way into the headlines after she stated in a recent interview that she wants the rapper to pay her $20 million for influencing his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

As Amber Rose appeared on The Jason Lee Show on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, she spoke at length about the couple dating in 2009, when Kanye was working on the album. She then stated that she now expects the rapper to pay her the whopping amount. Amber Rose explained:

“I should've got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing. I should've gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn't get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs, and the wax figure.”

Kanye West and Amber Rose dated for 2 years from 2008 to 2010. While the former couple never revealed why they parted ways, in 2020, Rose made the shocking claim that Kanye has been bullying her since they split.

“It wasn’t a factual statement”: Amber Rose discusses her 2016 controversial social media post for Kanye

In the two-hour-long interview with Jason Lee, Amber Rose made a lot of revelations about her past with the rapper. She also discussed the controversial social media post from 2016, which led to several speculations.

At the time, in a post on X (known as Twitter back then), Rose tagged Kanye West, writing:

“Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur as*hole anymore?”

During her conversation with the host about the same, she clarified that the statement made was “not factual,” and she did the same only because at the time, Kanye claimed that her son with Wiz Khalifa was his. She discussed that she had made the statement only because of the “absurd claim.”

Rose added:

“That’s f*cking crazy! You don’t own my child but you miss my fingers in your a*s. So that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”

On the other hand, during her interview, Rose also stated that she was the one to suggest Nicki Minaj should appear on Monster, as she said:

"I don’t think I got credit for that. I mean, I didn't do it for credit. And that's not to take—Nicki, she's amazing when it comes to writing raps. Like, I've seen it in person. It's a sight to see."

The interview where Amber Rose dished on some of the details about her past with Kanye West has now gone viral, as the video has received more than 270,000 views in just a few days. As the video grabbed many eyeballs, social media users were left divided. Many sided with Rose, while others called her out for demanding such a big amount.

Rose, born in 1983, was also in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in 2015, after parting ways with Wiz Khalifa in 2014. She then also dated NBA player Terrence Ross.