Donald Trump left the internet in a frenzy after launching his sneaker line that included golden high-top shoes. The Republican promoted the same during a surprise appearance at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con. Netizens were confused as this came after a New York judge ordered him to pay $354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe banks and insurers.

Expand Tweet

When he was at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Donald Trump unveiled his first official footwear line. The high-top golden shoes with an American flag detail in the back are being sold as The Never Surrender High-Tops. They are priced at $399 on the Get Trump Sneakers website, which sells low-top style shoes known as T-Red and Potus, with a golden “45” on the side. Some slip-ons are also being sold for $199.

The businessman also has Victory47 Trump-branded cologne and a $99 perfume bottle. It seems like the ‘47’ refers to him potentially becoming the 47th president of the United States if elected again.

Trump said about the sneakers, “I’ve wanted to do this a long time.” He also added,

“I have something incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. I think it’s going to be a success.”

According to the Associated Press, he was met with a few cheers and mass booing.

“So out of touch with the average American”: Netizens react as Donald Trump launches sneaker line

Internet users had a field day with the latest launch. Besides being surprised by the collection, others found it peculiar that the former POTUS had created a shoe line. The fact that the sneakers were Trump-branded also garnered intense trolling online. X was flooded with varied reactions. A few read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Never Surrender High-Tops sneakers were sold out at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler opined about the shoe drop by saying,

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life.”

Those who wish to shop the high-tops and the rest of the collection can do so through the official website.