"I hope Marvel gets outta there" — Internet reacts to Disney+ losing 700K subscribers in Q1 2025 after hiking streaming costs

According to Disney's earnings results published on their official website on February 5, 2025, Disney+ lost about 700K subscribers from October to December. This period is considered the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 of Walt Disney Company, which ended on December 28, 2024. The streaming media platforms reportedly now have 124.6 million subs, not including Disney+ Hotstar, which is available in India.

The earning results revealed that the number of subscribers in Q1 2025 has decreased by 0.7 million from the numbers in Q4 2024. The fall in the numbers reportedly occurred after the platform raised its prices. The platform with ads rose from $7.99 to $9.99 and the ad-free went from $13.99 to $15.99.

In September, Disney further introduced a "Paid Sharing" plan in the US, Canada, and some parts of Europe. This restricted the account usage to a single household. Netizens have now taken to social media platforms like X to share their opinions on these results. Many explained that the platform raised prices but did not offer enough quality content.

"I hope Marvel gets outta there lol," a user tweeted.

"They kept raising prices without enough new content to justify it..." another user wrote on X.

"Cause they only offer like 12 things to watch," wrote another one.

"Yea going up on prices and lowering the amount of quality new shows will do that," added a tweet.

"Omg??? that’s a LOT," a user noted.

"I’m not surprised, it’s one of the worst platforms for original content," explained a netizen.

"Disney's solution - raise prices," mentioned a platform user.

While Disney+ and ESPN+ witnessed losses, Hulu subscriptions rose significantly

The Disney bundle includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. While the first two streaming platforms experienced losses in Q1 of 2025, Hulu went on a different road. It reportedly had 53.6 million subscriptions at the end of the first quarter of 2025. This number is significantly bigger than what the platform witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2024 when it had 52 million subscribers.

While there was a significant loss in the number of subscriptions in the last three months of 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger said during an earnings call that the numbers weren't too bad. As per reports by Fastcompany.com, published on February 5, Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at Investing.com, talked about it in an emailed statement.

"Disney’s earnings beat underscores the success of its cost-cutting initiatives and resilient performance in parks and studios, offsetting headwinds in streaming," he mentioned in the email.

According to IndieWire, some of the best performers on Disney+ and Hulu have been Bluey and Grey’s Anatomy. For the last quarter, Home Alone, Hocus Pocus, and Deadpool & Wolverine became hits. While the subscription numbers fell on Disney+, the studios were doing financially well, with Moana 2 garnering more than $1 billion in the theaters.

Due to the positive turnout of the aforementioned movies, Iger portrayed the numbers in a favorable light despite the low subscription rates.

