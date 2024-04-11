'I know so many women and men are struggling': Jessie J says she feels "sense of guilt" for having baby after suffering miscarriage

During an Outernet London event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dove's Real Beauty campaign, Jessie J suggested that she never imagined experiencing pregnancy and childbirth after having a miscarriage in 2021.

Further advocating for those who are struggling with infertility or not able to bear a child, Jessie J noted that now she finds herself on the other side but feels a strong "sense of guilt." She stated,

"For years and years and years, that's what I spoke about, and now I'm on the other side. I feel a huge sense of guilt in some way because I know so many women and men are struggling."

Jessie J announced her pregnancy a year after stillbirth and gave birth to a baby boy, Sky, in May 2023.

Jessie J's emotional confession about pregnancy and guilt:

In a heartfelt statement at the Outernet London event, the Price Tag artist shared her deep empathy for those struggling with stillbirth or infertility.

Regarding the pregnancy and childbirth experience, the British singer noted that having a child is the most common conversational topic, but it is the "most unique experience" for all. Therefore, it's important to remember that everyone's experience is different and can't be exact.

"So when you do have a baby, you have to understand it's the most relatable and conversational thing you can talk about with someone but also the most unique experience, and you have to understand that it's your experience and it's not the same as someone else's."

Jessie revealed that she had encountered very harsh and critical behavior from mothers in general. Calling them "savage," the mother of an 11-month-old boy advised them to be gentle to themselves, saying, "Give yourself grace."

She noted,

"Honestly, I've never experienced such savage people as mums. They're the most judgemental, they can be so savage. You just have to give yourself grace, like you've just grown a whole human inside your body and birthed it outside of your body."

She continued,

"I think that would be my advice, just to give yourself grace, be patient, and to understand you gave birth to a whole other person. You can only do it your way."

Jessica Ellen Cornish, known by her stage name Jessie J, is an English singer and songwriter. The unconventional music-style artist was born and raised in London, UK.

She began her career at 11 with a role in the West End musical Whistle Down the Wind. She is romantically involved with Danish-Israeli basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

A brief journey of Jessie J on stillbirth, pregnancy, and childbirth:

In late 2021, Jessie revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in a now-deleted Instagram post. The 33-year-old singer penned that she had decided to have a baby on her own. But later, when she went for the third scan, she was told: "There was no longer a heartbeat."

Later, on January 6, 2023, Jessie J shared a video montage announcing her pregnancy with a positive pregnancy test, an ultrasound video showing the baby growing, and multiple pictures of herself with a baby bump. She captioned the post, sharing mixed emotions.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Soon after announcing her baby boy's birth in an Instagram story in May 2023, Jessie J shared that she planned for a natural delivery. But at the 40th-week scan, she was advised of a C-section.

"I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth. Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods."

The post added,

"I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks, and he was completely the wrong way around."

J wrote that she did everything to turn him in for two months, but her boy said, "Nah mum, I wanna make an entrance out of the roof, not the front door."