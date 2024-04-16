"I learned my lesson, man": Danny Brown opens up about giving up rights to his own song to use lyrics from Jay-Z and Kanye West

In a candid revelation on his podcast, The Danny Brown Show aired on 12th April, Detroit rapper Danny Brown discussed the financial repercussions of interpolating a segment from a particular track by Jay-Z and Kanye West in his song Dip.

Along with his producer Skylar ‘Skywlkr’ Tait, Brown found himself relinquishing nearly all rights to the song Dip as a result of using elements from Jay-Z and Kanye West.

During his conversation with fellow rapper ScHoolboy Q, Brown expressed his regret over the decision which significantly impacted his earnings from the song.

Danny Brown expressed frustration about the financial impact of sampling in his song Dip, noting that Jay-Z and Kanye West have significant control over the track, which has limited his earnings from one of his most popular songs.

"I learned my lesson, man."

He then said he would never use another song's sample again and highlighted the harsh reality of the music industry’s legal intricacies related to sampling and interpolation.

Danny Brown's producer calls it "one of the biggest" mistakes they made

Danny Brown further explained the financial impact of this decision. The decision included giving songwriting credits to not just Jay-Z and Kanye West but also Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, and Reverend W.A. Donaldson, whose 1959 Baptizing Scene was sampled in the track, N**gas in Paris.

"Skylar [producer Skylar ‘Skywlkr’ Tait] be mad at me to this day, like, ‘Yeah, that was one of the biggest ones, man."

Since its release in September 2013, Danny Brown's song "Dip" has amassed over 9.5 million views on YouTube. However, the earnings are not disclosed anywhere.

Despite the setbacks in music royalties, Danny Brown has kept diverse career opportunities, particularly in the realm of stand-up comedy. In January 2024, Brown shared insights into his budding comedy career during an interview with HipHopDX.

He candidly expressed the challenges and aspirations he faces as a novice in the comedy scene:

"I can just be funny and talk sh*t, but to actually write good jokes and sh*t, I still don’t get it."

Brown mentioned admiring those comedians who not only entertain but also impart subtle wisdom through their humor.

"My favorite stand-up comedians was always the ones that, I know, you could laugh at and they had jokes, but they always leave you with that little gem; it’s kind of like you’re learning something too” he explained.

With a philosophical outlook on the longevity of a comedian's career, Brown is hopeful about his future in comedy, acknowledging the learning curve he faces:

"I want to be that good, and that takes some time, but, y’know, with comedy, you can be 80 years old and still be on stage cracking jokes, so I still got time."

About Danny Brown

Danny Brown, a rapper from Detroit, has had a varied and impactful career in the music industry. Born as Daniel Dewan Sewell on March 16, 1981, he gained fame with his distinctive style and high-pitched vocal delivery. His breakthrough album, XXX, released in 2011, was critically acclaimed and showcased his unique blend of hip-hop, humor, and introspection.

This was followed by Old in 2013, featuring hits like Dip, which became well-known for its energetic vibe and has over 9.5 million views on YouTube.

Danny Brown's notable collaborations include the track Really Doe, where he teamed up with Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Earl Sweatshirt. He also worked with Jpegmafia on a collaborative project, showcasing his affinity for experimental rap.

Additionally, he featured in Detroit Vs. Everybody alongside Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Big Sean, DeJ Loaf, and Trick Trick, further cemented his status in the Detroit music scene.

Danny's work often explores themes of poverty, drug use, and the struggles of urban life, making him a voice for often-overlooked communities. Beyond music, he has ventured into other areas such as acting and stand-up comedy, reflecting his multifaceted talent and resilience in the entertainment industry.

