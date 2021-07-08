"I do like girls": Mike Majlak exposes Corinna Kopf for hitting on his ex-girlfriend Lana Rhoades

Social media influencer Corinna Kopf recently revealed details about her sexuality and dating influencers in LA on Logan Paul's podcast with Mike Majlak and George Janko. Kopf has been routinely uploading Twitch streams of her playing Fortnite, and she recently made headlines for making a little over a million dollars within 48 hours on her OnlyFans.

72k x $25



Corinna Kopf is making



$1.8 million dollars a month on Onlyfans! pic.twitter.com/CdDBNgzUw8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 8, 2021

During the podcast, Majlak exposed Kopf about her dating history. He said,

"When I was dating Lana, you would hit me up every time I posted her saying, 'I want to f*ck your girlfriend'.”

Kopf replied by saying that,

“I don’t know if I went that extreme. I do like girls, girls are pretty.”

When asked if she considered herself to be bisexual, Kopf said,

“I hate labels, I like f*cking whomever the f*ck.”

Corinna Kopf had her eyes on Mike Majlak’s ex

Majlak and Rhoades had been dating on and off since October 2020. The two initially parted ways due to Majlak flirting with women in Role Playing servers. He used to stream Grand Theft Auto sessions. This made the adult film actress uncomfortable.

In April 2021, Rhoades was on the BFF's podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards and said that she had planned to move in together only for Majlak to decline the offer twice. This eventually led to their breakup.

Kopf’s dating life

On the Views podcast with David Dobrik and Jason Nash in December 2020, Kopf provided details about her experiences with other girls.

“I had always joked around with this girl about having sex. I always knew I was into girls. We were like let’s meet up and we were in somebody’s house, we were drunk, and we started making out, next thing I knew we were naked."

On the Impaulsive podcast, Kopf revealed explosive details of her dating life in LA. The influencer revealed that she had hooked up with Paul and Adin Ross. She also dated Toddy Smith, a fellow Vlog Squad member.

