"I loved her, for sure": Joyner Lucas addresses his alleged association with Ashanti

In an episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, which aired on April 10, 2024, rapper Joyner Lucas openly discussed his feelings for singer Ashanti, with whom he sparked relationship rumors in 2020, following a collaboration.

Lucas and Ashanti collaborated in 2020 on the track Fall Slowly, which is part of Joyner Lucas' album, Evolution. The song features both artists and includes a music video showcasing them as a couple with a romantic connection. The collaboration marked their first public artistic partnership and is a blend of hip-hop and R&B, fitting both artists' musical styles.

During the podcast, Lucas shared several insights about their collaboration, revealing personal reflections and his thoughts towards Ashanti.

"Yeah, I would say I loved her, for sure … She’s a very easy person to be in love with though. She’s dope, super dope person, bro. I’m not just saying that,” he revealed.

Joyner Lucas, a 35-year-old rapper known for his storytelling and lyrical compositions, is known for hits like I’m Not Racist and his collaboration with Eminem.

Ashanti, a 43-year-old R&B singer, rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Foolish and has been a prominent figure in the music industry ever since.

Joyner Lucas explains how well he got along with Ashanti

During the podcast, Joyner Lucas shared his thoughts about his collaboration with Ashanti. He highlighted how much he enjoyed working with her. When Lucas was asked about the early stages of meeting her, he said:

“I don’t talk about it. But what I will say is that she’s an amazing person and [I’m] super happy for her. She’s about to have a baby. I know how much she wanted to be a mom.”

The conversation also touched on depth, with Lucas recalling that he had a lot of deep conversations with Ashanti.

Ashanti (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Lucas further elaborated on the challenges they had, explaining:

“I knew that what she wanted and what she needed? I don’t feel like I could’ve fulfilled that at that time. Shanti been in the game for 25 years; I just got in the game. I know what she wanted and what she needed. I don’t feel like I was in a place in my life where I could commit to that, and that’s about it. But, you know, I’m happy she got [her] way. I’m happy that she ended up going— spun the block with Nelly, and now she’s having a baby. I’m super proud of her."

Lucas also spoke about how they used to connect with each other and how well they got along:

"We didn’t really have a lot of problems in our shit, we really vibed, and we really got along. It was a really dope situation, and it lasted about two years."

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti's collaboration

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti collaborated on the music video for Fall Slowly, which was released on September 2, 2020. The video portrays them as a couple experiencing a volatile relationship.

They both remained quiet about their personal relationship status in interviews following the video's release. Ashanti, in particular, denied rumors linking her romantically to Lucas during an interview on the Breakfast Club Power radio show a few months after the release of the music video.

The conversation led host Charlamagne to inquire if her partner was Joyner Lucas. In response, Ashanti noted:

"No! What are you talking about, Charlamagne? Why would you say that?"

Ashanti and Nelly reportedly met for the first time in 2003 and began going out soon after. However, the two confirmed that they had broken up in 2015. Following that, in September 2023, they once again rekindled their romantic connection.