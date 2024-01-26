"I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great"- Robert De Niro tears up while talking about newborn daughter Gia

Robert De Niro has achieved almost everything any actor could dream of over his tenure in Hollywood, from accolades to immense critical reception and exceptional groundbreaking box office numbers. Even at age 80, the actor is an Oscar nominee for his incredible portrayal in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

The actor, a father of seven children from different mothers, still feels the joy of his role as a parent. Speaking to AARP The Magazine in the February/March issue, De Niro emotionally opened up about his newborn daughter Gia, who is only nine months old now.

De Niro affirmed that fatherhood doesn't feel much different whether it's at a young age or now, and even after raising so many children before, he feels the same way about Gia:

"I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great... Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this or that, just goes away when I look at her."

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter in May of last year.

"She’s thinking and she’s observing everything"- Robert De Niro on infant Gia

The Hollywood star's youngest child was not an accidental decision, as he confirmed in an interview. Speaking to AARP, he added:

"She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in... My other daughter Helen had that too. Just look at you and take it in. So, I don’t know where it’s going to go with her later when she’s older, but she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching."

Since Gia was born, De Niro discussed her in several interviews, even correcting one interviewer when they said Robert had six children.

Along with the positives, De Niro also believes that parenting doesn't get any easier even with experience. He also praised Chen's dedication and revealed that she did most of the heavy lifting while he tried to support her in all the ways that he could:

"It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting,... I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

The actor has six other children: Drena, his and his first wife Diahnne Abbott's daughter, and son Raphael, twins Julian and Aaron from his girlfriend Toukie Smith, 25-year-old son Elliot, and 11-year-old daughter Helen Grace with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

