“I'm more than capable of singing”: Jon Bon Jovi talks about recovery journey two years after vocal cord surgery

Following the surgery of his voice cords in 2022, Jon Bon Jovi is still recovering. After learning that his vocal cords were dangerously enlarged, the renowned rock musician had the operation two years ago.

During the screening and Q&A session for his new Hulu documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story on April 10 in Aero Theater in Santa Monica, he talked about how "not a day" after the process was easy. He also opened up about his ability to sing following the procedure. He stated,

“What you saw on film was shot last March in that scene when I couldn't sing well, or two years ago when I was on the road. I'm well into the recovery. I'm more than capable of singing."

He further said,

"It's just that for me, the bar is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I say we're going to go and do any shows.”

Jon Bon Jovi talked about his recovery journey after the surgery

Jon Bon Jovi's new docu series is all set to release soon (Image via Instagram / jonbonjovi)

Music legend Jon Bon Jovi continues to pursue vocal treatment whenever he can, having had surgery on his vocal cords in 2022. He participates in specialized therapy sessions and is entirely focused on his recovery.

The 62-year-old rock icon recently spoke about it at the screening event of his documentary series.

He said that his singing had suffered after the surgery. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that he is already well into his recovery process and is more than capable of singing.

Jon Bon Jovi further added in the same event,

“So I'm well back on the road to recovery, not a day of its easy. Every day is a struggle, but I'm more than capable of doing it again.”

He also stated,

"I pride myself on having been a true vocalist. I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing."

He continued,

"So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this.”

Later, at the iHeart Studios in Los Angeles, the singer had a conversation with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the Hulu show. There, he talked about why the group members decided to create the series.

He further told the outlet that he has postponed going on tours with his band until he regains his vocal prowess.

"I won't compromise who we are as a band live," he added, "because I'd like to think we're a pretty darn good band."

He continued,

“Day to day, I'm working hard on it. Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It's up to God at this point. I've done everything I can do.”

Furthermore, the legendary frontman of Bon Jovi stated he isn't giving up in spite of the challenges and guarantees,

"I won't fake it.... the legacy matters too much."

Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story covers the complete four decades of the legendary band group Bon Jovi. It also discusses the difficulties the band has had since Jon Bon Jovi had his vocal cord surgery.

Furthermore, the docuseries tackled several difficult subjects in addition to Jon Bon Jovi's health problems.

The show also shows how the band dealt with the loss of founding bassist Alec John Such, who was fired from the band in 1994 for drug and alcohol abuse and had passed away in 2022.