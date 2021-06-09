"I'm living in a nightmare": Howie Mandel receives support after he opens up about struggle with anxiety and OCD

Canadian TV personality, actor and comedian Howie Mandel recently opened up about his struggles with anxiety and OCD. The 65-year-old has always been vocal about his battle with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Howie previously shared that his struggle with the condition began during his childhood. However, it was not until he became an adult that he took professional help. In a recent interview with People, Howie mentioned that living with OCD and anxiety is similar to living inside a nightmare.

“I'm living in a nightmare. I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of.”

“There isn't a waking moment of my life when 'we could die' doesn't come into my psyche. But the solace I would get would be the fact that everybody around me was okay. It's good to latch onto okay. But [during the pandemic] the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell."

Howie Mandel was officially diagnosed with the condition in his 40s and continues to struggle with the same to this day. According to the comedian, the COVID-19 lockdown took a further toll on his condition.

Fans pour in support for Howie Mandel’s struggle with anxiety and OCD

Best known as the judge of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and the host of American Game Show “Deal or No Deal,” Howie Mandel rose to prominence after playing the role of an ER intern in NBC’s medical series “St. Elsewhere.” Howie has been a part of the drama for nearly 10 years.

He is also known for lending his voice to the popular character “Gizmo” in “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2.” Howie is also the man behind Fox’s animated comedy children’s series “Bobby’s World.” He has also been associated with AGT since 2010.

After his recent confession about his continuous struggles with OCD and anxiety, fans poured in their support for the performer once again.

“I know there's going to be darkness again - and I cherish every moment of light." 💜 https://t.co/WL1MxQkqc4 — Jess (@jessplsss) June 9, 2021

Thankful to see Howie sharing his story, such bravery. Anxiety and OCD is a daily struggle for a lot of us. — nygirl (@Danilynnbenz) June 9, 2021

@howiemandel Read parts of the People article; I understand! Going through a pandemic when you have OCD and fear of germs has not been easy, but we survived! Best to you. — Nadine Madson (@nmadson606) June 9, 2021

THANK YOU Ryan @VancityReynolds @howiemandel @naomiosaka & other celebs who share their mental health issues including anxiety & depression.Please read their stories via @people & other outlets. I have suffered from debilitating anxiety for years. I felt alone!!😢Bless you! 🙏❤️ — Pat Gallagher (@pat_gallagher) June 9, 2021

It’s the worst feeling. Crippling 💔 Been battling it my whole life. It’s day 2 day. My heart goes out to ANYONE struggling with it. I’ve survived 50 yrs 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OCtBzC7Hdt — 𝙒𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙅𝙚𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨 (@_WendyJenks) June 9, 2021

He's not the only one I've been suffering with this ever since 1970 doesn't get any easier Howie Mandel Opens Up About His 'Painful' Struggle with Anxiety and OCD https://t.co/Sx5ld0Sfn4 — American Blunted (@AmericanBlunted) June 9, 2021

I Know The Feeling .Howie Mandel Opens Up About His 'Painful' Struggle with Anxiety and OCD https://t.co/sOfzdZINHw — All Around Arbiter (@garykingofscots) June 9, 2021

Howie has been married to Terry Mandel for more than 40 years. The actor is also a proud father to three children, daughters Jackie (36) and Riley (28), and son Alex (31). Unfortunately, his daughters also suffer from the same condition as him.

In the recent People interview, the Canadian TV host mentioned that the family helps each other to get through their struggles. Howie also shared that laughter helps him cope with the daily struggles.

"My coping skill is finding the funny. If I'm not laughing, then I'm crying. And I still haven't been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets."

Despite his battles, Howie Mandel is one of the few stars who openly accepts the reality of his condition and is always hopeful of finding joy amid the darkness.

"I'm broken. But this is my reality. I know there's going to be darkness again - and I cherish every moment of light."

