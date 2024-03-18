"I'm lucky": X-Men star Olivia Munn opens up about her battle with breast cancer

X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn has openly shared her private battle with breast cancer. In April 2023, she received the diagnosis and started this difficult journey to recovery. She got negative results from comprehensive genetic testing and a normal mammogram but was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer known, as Luminal B, in both breasts.

She underwent four surgeries, which included a double mastectomy, in the previous 10 months. Throughout, Olivia Munn was supported by her boyfriend John Mulaney. He provided her with a lot of support and researched every aspect of her treatment and recovery. She thanked him, saying:

"I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect."

She added:

"For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Olivia knew what she wanted, and she chose to keep her battle private until she could be ready enough and had already overcome the hardest parts of the journey. Her OB-GYN, Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, played a crucial role in saving her life by calculating her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.

Olivia Munn expressed gratitude to her doctors and emphasized the importance of risk assessment for all women, writing:

“I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

Olivia Munn has appeared in several films throughout her career

Olivia Munn, the talented actress, has appeared in several films and TV shows. Her notable roles include Lila in the drama film, Violet (2021); she portrayed the role of Tracey Hughes, a tech executive in Office Christmas Party (2016).

She starred as Jane Chandler, a social worker in The Gateway (2021).

She played the character Dina in romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat (2020). Olivia Munn lent her voice to Thomas Edison in the animated historical comedy, America: The Motion Picture (2021).

Her other works include Magic Mike (2012), Deliver Us from Evil (2014), The Babymakers (2012), Buddy Games (2019), The Predator (2018), Mortdecai (2015), Kevin and Olivia’s Attack on Tokyo (2008).

Munn has also worked on projects Ride Along 2 (2016), I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011), Insanitarium (2008), Freeloaders (2012), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017), Date Night (2010), Scarecrow Gone Wild (2004), and The Slammin’ Salmon (2009).

As of March 13, 2024, Olivia Munn has bravely shared the story of her challenging journey of battling breast cancer. She has inspired many by emphasizing the importance of early detection and risk assessment for breast cancer.