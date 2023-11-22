'I’m in a nightmare': Mother of Harvey Owen, teen killed in Wales car crash opens up about tragedy

Four teenage boys went missing on Sunday morning, named Harvey Owen, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Henderson, and Hugo Morris, and were later found dead. They all were sixth-form students who went on a camping trip in Snowdonia and were due to be home the next day.

The teens from Shrewsbury made no contact with family or friends, nor were they active on WhatsApp. This morning, the police of Wales found their dead bodies in an overturned and partially submerged car.

One of the teens' Harvey Owen's mother, said,

"I'm in a nightmare."

The police of Wales extensively searched for the boys, and the outcome was certainly no one expected. The tragic accident occurred when the car had left a "windy, narrow, and steep road," which was partially covered with water, and flipped into it.

From left to right, Harvey Owen, Jevon Hirst, Wilf Henderson, and Hugo Morris all died in a car accident (Image via Sportskeeda)

"I wish I could wake up from, but I'm not," says Harvey Owen's mother:

The mother of Harvey Owen owns a bakery in Shrewsbury, United Kingdom. Therefore, she posted on her public page:

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people's kindness, but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Undoubtedly, it is the saddest news for the mother of a 17-year-old boy, Harvey Owen. The teen's loved ones are heartbroken and sad. They are honoring them with kind words. As Wilf's girlfriend posted on her social media,

"I'm going to miss you forever. The sweetest and most loving boy I've ever known. Thank you for loving me endlessly. I promise I'll do the same for you. I can't imagine my world without you."

His girlfriend's mother, Lisa Corfield, added:

"Wilf was such a lovely, kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated. Maddi is heartbroken, and we will all miss you dearly, Wilf."

What happened with Harvey Owen and his friends?

On Sunday morning, all the boys left from their hometown to Snowdonia for a camping trip. Their family said they planned to stay overnight and be home by Monday. However, the family and friends started panicking when none of the boys contacted them, and they immediately informed the police.

The police started their search for young boys aged between 16 and 18, and on Tuesday morning, they found a silver Ford partially submerged car in North Wales.

In a brief interview with 4 News on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn, the North Wales Police, said,

"Shortly after 10 am this morning, a member of the public contacted us reporting a vehicle having left the road between Calm Rothen and Bed Gallet,

"Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiester vehicle on its roof partially submerged in water. Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle."

The investigation concluded that the car had left the 'windy, narrow and steep' road. It was flipped onto its roof and was partially covered in water, which resulted in this tragic accident.

Sadly, the bodies were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog. The families of the missing have been informed. The vicar of Oxon parish church from the teenager's hometown described this as the "worst news."