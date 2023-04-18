On Saturday, April 15, STAYC's Sumin and Sieun participated in KCON Japan's Check-in Mission game, where the two K-pop idols had to choose between the two food varieties, Curry and Gyukatsu, without looking at the choices. Upon choosing Curry, the two had to sing a song that had the said word in it, and fans weren't happy with their choice of song.

Sumin and Sieun sang the controversial and problematic song Curry, which was released by the K-pop duo, Norazo, over a decade ago. The song alludes to the stereotypical notions attached to Indians -- from its lyrics to its choreography -- the song was a mockery of Indians and their culture and people took much offense to the same.

While the song, in general, garnered a lot of criticism, fans watching the two STAYC members sing the same left many disappointed.

🎀 @INKlGAYO wdym sumin and sieun sang the curry song.. i'm so sick and tired atp wdym sumin and sieun sang the curry song.. i'm so sick and tired atp

Fans show disappointment at STAYC's Sumin and Sieun singing the controversial Curry song

Norazo, the K-pop duo that released the controversial song Curry, represented South Asian culture, most particularly Indians, in an extremely stereotypical and offensive manner. Though at the time of the song's release, it became quite famous, standing as a hit in South Korea, its misrepresentation and mockery of the Indian culture gave it a negative edge.

Thus, this choice of song of STAYC's Sumin and Sieun left fans disappointed, who took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

⁀➷｡☁️˚mimi•♡ @cherrypalete stayc members sang the curry song? you mean the song that literally had so many indian ppl upset ...THAT CURRY SONG?! the one the artists themselves proclaimed as offensive after so so so long? im so done. stayc members sang the curry song? you mean the song that literally had so many indian ppl upset ...THAT CURRY SONG?! the one the artists themselves proclaimed as offensive after so so so long? im so done.

reya + ooo in 11 @chaeluvz_ i’m Tired the first stayc content on my tl in like days and it was sumin and sieun singing the curry songi’m Tired the first stayc content on my tl in like days and it was sumin and sieun singing the curry song 😒 i’m Tired

hannah; ღ @reisiens WHY TF IS SIEUN SINGING THE CURRY SONG AND SUMIN DANCING TO HER SINGING IT?? STAYC FAILED USSSSS WHY TF IS SIEUN SINGING THE CURRY SONG AND SUMIN DANCING TO HER SINGING IT?? STAYC FAILED USSSSS

aava ♡ @nairobisrare not sieun and sumin singing and dancing to the curry song 🥴 I love stayc but girlies you need to do better not sieun and sumin singing and dancing to the curry song 🥴 I love stayc but girlies you need to do better

WHEEIN DAY @irisbffs stop saying certain members are safe or left just bc they didnt do or say anything ! it takes away the focus from the main issue which is sieun and sumin being offensive to south asians by singing that curry song. and kinda implies that u dont rly care bc ur bias isnt involved!! stop saying certain members are safe or left just bc they didnt do or say anything ! it takes away the focus from the main issue which is sieun and sumin being offensive to south asians by singing that curry song. and kinda implies that u dont rly care bc ur bias isnt involved!!

🧸 ʚїɞ 씬이곰이 🧸 @ShooterStayc @kittyflops @cosmicsumin I mean that’s the only Korean song I can think of that has curry in it since that song was made specifically to talk about Indian culture. The other choice was katsu, like such a weird game @kittyflops @cosmicsumin I mean that’s the only Korean song I can think of that has curry in it since that song was made specifically to talk about Indian culture. The other choice was katsu, like such a weird game

🐾≽ܫ≼ 태현 고양이 @kittyflops @cosmicsumin does any krn song even have a curry in a not mocking context @cosmicsumin does any krn song even have a curry in a not mocking context

However, one of the Norazo members addressed the issue with the release of a statement in 2020. SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo sang Curry on their group's variety show, Going Seventeen, and fans fired the idol with criticism for supporting the misrepresentation it causes. Upon seeing the weight of the issue, Norazo's Jo Bin wrote the following:

"Norazo are not racist and do not insult religions! I've heard from people of Indian descent today that curry is not a part of real Indian food. The reason why I ended up working on the song without checking the facts was because I lived in Korea while knowing false information about the history of curry, so I was taught to think, 'Curry is Indian food!'"

He continued:

"As a result, I did not realize what the words I used to express India as a homeland actually meant and how sacred they were, this was surely my mistake. All we wanted to do was let it be know that curry is a delicious food that anybody can enjoy through out Norazo style! I want to sat that we didn't write the song with the intent to put anyonw down or cut down the culture or tradition of a precious country."

He ended his statement with an apology addressing his faulty stance with his efforts to express or represent Indian culture:

"From now on, we'll be sure to be the singers who make and sing songs with proper information! We apologize to people of India and Southern Asia who were hurt by this! And lastly, just like us, our hoobae singers didn't know it could be conveyed that way."

Given that the artist himself has recognized his song as ignorant and hurtful to South Asian and Indian culture, fans were quite disappointed to see the song resurface through STAYC's Sumin and Sieun. While much criticism has been directed towards the two idols, some also pointed out that the fault doesn't completely lie with them entirely.

Since KCON Japan's game caterers offered the word Curry, which forced the idols to sing the song, it's only natural that they also take half the blame. Fans specified that Norazo's song was the only option Sumin and Sieun had with that word, and therefore directing all the hate towards the two also seemed unfair. However, some refused to take it in as an excuse and expressed that they could've sung any other song that surely had the word "Curry" in it.

Regardless of the debates, a majority section still realizes that the misrepresentation and mockery of Indian culture needs to be considered as a serious issue since it affects an entire. Following this, fans are hoping for an apology from Sumin and Sieun addressing their wrongdoing.

