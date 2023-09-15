“I’M THE GOAT”: Chris Brown seemingly responds to Selena Gomez's viral reaction to his MTV VMAs nomination

R&B singer Chris Brown has responded to what appeared to be some shade thrown his way by Selena Gomez during this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The incident unfolded when Gomez's disappointing facial expression to Brown's nomination in the Best R&B category caught the attention of social media users, leading to a storm of online discussions and memes.

Selena Gomez became a viral sensation on social media when she was captured making a rather unimpressed face as Chris Brown's name was announced as a nominee. The nomination was for his featured role on Chlöe Bailey's single How Does It Feel.

Expand Tweet

While initially Gomez's reaction may have gone unnoticed by some, footage from the awards show soon circulated across the internet, clearly depicting the singer's frowning expression. This led to widespread speculation about Gomez's feelings toward Brown's nomination.

Selena took to Instagram and posted a story saying:

“I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Image via @selenagomez Instagram story

Not one to stay silent in the face of controversy, Chris Brown took to his own Instagram Stories to respond to the situation. In a confident tone, he posted,

"I'm the GOAT, and you know it."

Image via @chrisbrown Instagram story

This ongoing controversy led to a massive reaction all over the internet. The news went viral, and Chris and Selena fans were seen supporting their favorite artists.

"He is more of an artist than you": Chris Brown fans came in solitary after Selena Gomez's expression on his MTV VMA nominations

Chris Brown's devoted fan base wasted no time in defending their favorite artist when Selena Gomez's seemingly disapproving expression during the MTV VMA nominations raised eyebrows. The incident, where Gomez made a peculiar face upon hearing Chris' name, ignited a swift reaction from his fans on Twitter. They rallied behind Brown, declaring him to be the true artist, and their support flooded social media.

One fan shared that Selena Gomez worked with Woody Allen despite the allegations of s*xual abuse against him. One fan reacted by saying that Chris has more streams than Selena, another fan said that the R&B singer is better than her.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This incident showcased Chris Brown's dedicated fanbase, which supported him in this ongoing controversy. It remains to be seen if Chris will come out with more statements on this matter or if this is the end of the discussions.

Another recent collaboration with Chris Brown on Ciara's track How We Roll, featuring him, also claimed the top position on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales chart, securing the number one spot.

Simultaneously, Ciara's latest collaboration with Lil Baby on Forever made its debut on the same chart, entering the tenth position and marking her 10th top 10 hit in this category.