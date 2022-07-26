"I'm not a victim": Chris Rock cracks Will Smith joke during stand up show with Kevin Hart

American comedian Chris Rock joked about his altercation with Will Smith during a show at PNC Bank Arts Center, New Jersey.

On July 24, the 57-year-old star headlined a standup show alongside comedian and actor Kevin Hart. As per US Magazine, an eyewitness revealed that Rock gave a humorous spin to his infamous situation with Will Smith, even calling him "Suge Smith," which might be a reference to Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Later during his performance, he stated:

“I’m not a victim, mother–ker. Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf–ker. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Chris Rock received a gift from Kevin Hart during his performance

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Kevin Hart at Madison Square Garden

Chris Rock, who is currently on the road for his comic tour Only Headliners Allowed, received a rather shocking gift from his co-host Kevin Hart.

On July 25, Rock, Hart and Dave Chappelle were performing at New York's Madison Square Garden. In a viral video, the trio can be seen laughing and cracking jokes about Hart bringing a live goat on stage with him to present it to Rock as a pet. Shocked by the goat, Rock can be seen saying in the video:

"But I live in an apartment, Kevin!"

To this, Hart said that it was not his problem and he should take the goat. Rock then said:

"But they barely let ni***s in there!"

The crowd laughed at their comic scene. Later, Hart revealed that the goat was named Will Smith.

Chris Rock's joke about his infamous altercation with Will Smith comes four months after the latter slapped the comic on national television.

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock made a joke on Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, while presenting an award on stage. The actress has been open about her battle with alopecia.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

The reference was to the 1997 film G.I. Jane which featured Demi Moore's character with a shaved head.

Afterwards, Will Smith could be seen walking up the stage and hit Rock right across his face on national television. Later, when he returned to his seat, he could be heard saying:

"Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth."



Yes!!! Finally!!! My Man Will Smith won Best Actor at the 2022 Oscar Award!!! His first ever!!! He did apologize for slapping Chris Rock earlier during the show in his acceptance speech. A Husband standing up for his wife.

Rock, who was visibly shocked by the incident, just said "okay" and went on to present the award.

Later that evening, Will Smith won the Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role in King Richard.

Days after the incident, Smith was banned from the Academy board for 10 years.

