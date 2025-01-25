“I need auntie to curse somebody out for me” — Netizens react as Tia Kemp goes off on Trippie Redd for allegedly cheating on a pregnant Coi Leray

Rapper Coi Leray recently posted an Instagram story that hinted that her boyfriend, rapper Trippie Redd, has allegedly cheated on her. Previously, on January 1, 2025, Coi Leray announced she was pregnant with the rapper's baby.

Meanwhile, Tia Kemp, a social media influencer, called out Trippie Redd on her Instagram Stories on January 24. The Instagram page @theshaderoom subsequently uploaded the clip, where she can be heard saying,

"Trippie Redd, I know you ain't over there cheating and tripping out on my niece Coi Leray while she pregnant, bruh. Come on now, stop playing now dog... Why would you do that if she's over there pregnant with y'all first child?"

In the comments section of the Instagram post, a netizen (@_theyhatemoe) seemingly praised Tia Kemp, writing,

"I need auntie to curse somebody out for me."

Netizen comments on Tia Kemp's statements. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

While some netizens loved Tia Kemp's response, one user pointed out how men weren't defending Trippie Redd in the comments section.

Netizens comment on Trippie Redd. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Tia Kemp (@yuntieback) commented under the post as well, as netizens criticized the rapper for allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

Netizens comment on Tia Kemp's response. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some users said he should be held "accountable," while another commented that such fathers keep women away from motherhood.

Netizens comment on Trippie Redd. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd: Relationship timeline

The couple at TIFF in 2024 (Image via Getty)

According to People's report dated January 3, 2025, the couple first met in 2019. They instantly hit it off and started dating. However, their relationship didn't last long, as they broke up in the same year.

Following their break up, Trippie Redd reportedly dissed his ex in his song Leray from his album A Love Letter to You 4, calling her an "idiot."

"When you got with me, you were a genius/ Now without me, you have to live life as an idiot," he rapped.

After the album's release in November 2019, Coi Leray responded on X (then Twitter) in February 2020, calling Redd "childish" for mentioning her in his music. She wrote,

"Instead of just saying I want you back, you gonna keep putting me on your albums? Childish."

In August 2020, Coi Leray appeared on the No Jumper podcast and responded once again. She said that if Trippie Redd had something to say, he should have said it to her face.

"At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f**k, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music. So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that sh*t to my face… I felt like I’m being used for clickbait."

According to People, five years after their break up, the two rappers rekindled their romance in August 2024. Then, in September 2024, Trippie Redd confirmed to TMZ that he had reached out to her and they had gotten back together.

In recent news, on January 1, 2025, Leray announced the couple were expecting a baby, sharing a carousel post with baby bump photos on Instagram.

Meanwhile, rapper Trippie Redd's next album, LIVE LOVE LAUGH DIE, will be released this year.

