"I never asked to be in this class!": PewDiePie hilariously reacts after being praised by That Vegan Teacher

In PewDiePie's August 10 YouTube video, the internet celebrity and fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen reviewed That Vegan Teacher's content.

Vegan Teacher, real name Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, is a former TikTok user who has gained a following with her radicalized vegan outlook. She has previously called out MrBeast for his eating habits in videos.

Kadie has also been banned from TikTok, along with any new accounts she attempts to make.

In the video, CinnamonToastKen and PewDiePie claim they had never heard of Vegan Teacher. They reviewed her YouTube video, in which she tagged PewDiePie, whose title reads: "PewDiePie! You passed your first assignment! So proud of you!"

Diekmeyer greeted PewDiePie directly at the beginning of her video, to which the Swede responded:

"I never asked to join this class!"

PewDiePie and Ken review Diekmeyer's content

In Kadie's video, she praised the content creator for allegedly going vegan. She claimed that PewDiePie was vegan from an out-of-context clip from a previous video where he overlayed a photo of a vegan meal.

PewDiePie was not aware of the edit nor the context. His editor claimed that he googled "meat," and that was the image that appeared at the top of the search.

The 31-year-old then exclaimed:

"How does she know? She can just look at things and tell if they're... huh?"

Ken joked that Diekmeyer had "vegan senses" to know whether a meal is vegan or not. Vegan Teacher also shared a song for PewDiePie, initiating him into the lifestyle while he laughed before stopping the video.

Diekmeyer also reviewed a few videos from PewDiePie's channel, scoring him on a handmade "report card" for ethical practices for animals and food. Diekmeyer slipped up briefly, and instead of saying PewDiePie, she called the prominent YouTuber "cutie pie."

CinnamonToastKen attempted to explain Diekmeyer's behavior throughout the video:

"It's projection, like she's doing a lot of projection on you right now. You haven't actually said any of the stuff that she's saying you have this video."

PewDiePie finally stated that he was not vegan and that Diekmeyer's assumption was a mistake:

"No, I'm not vegan, and I don't care to become vegan because I just think it's a title that people care about. I'll eat whatever I want."

After the PewDiePie video was released, the Vegan Teacher shared a YouTube short mentioning him. The title reads:

"PewDiePie, please contact me so we can work towards you having your Vegan Declaration Day soon."

PewDiePie has not made any further comment on the situation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer