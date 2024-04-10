"I never got caught": Oliver Hudson opens up on being 'unfaithful' to his wife

Recently, American actor Oliver Hudson opened up about being unfaithful to his wife Erinn Barlett before they got married in 2006. On the April 8 episode of his podcast Sibling Revelry, he shared with his guest, actress Robyn Lively:

“When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled. I was unfaithful, and I was cheating. It was crazy... I never got caught."

He eventually confessed it to his then-fiancé.

The conversation kickstarted when Robyn Lively asked Oliver Hudson whether he regrets owning so many dogs, leading to a larger and deeper discussion about how the Nashville alum chooses to live a life without any regrets, while digging into the initial days of his relationship with his wife, actress Erinn Bartlett.

Oliver's co-host, sister, and actress Kate Hudson was away for work during the conversation with Blake Lively's sister.

Oliver Hudson underwent therapy to work through his infidelity issues

During a recent episode of his podcast Sibling Revelry titled A Lively Conversation, Oliver Hudson spoke about his infidelity with guest Robyn Lively. He explained how he was unfaithful before tying the knot with his now wife of 18 years, Erinn Bartlett.

During the 44-minute-long episode, the Cleaning Lady star mentioned he cheated on The Last Run actress when they were engaged. He added that while his fiancé never found out about his affairs, he came clean and decided to work through the issue.

“I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married, and be married, and have children with this sort of weight,” he mentioned.

Oliver Hudson credited his mother Goldie Hawn, his “amazing” wife, and therapy for helping him navigate through the low point in his life.

"My mother played a big part in it as well, where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action. Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why. And looking at the whole person rather than affliction," he explained.

The Rules of Engagement actor stated that he regrets “causing pain.” The 47-year-old father of three claimed that some of life’s choices were evidently “going to be bad,” but what matters is:

"If you can come out the other end of them, [asking] why they were bad and how that affected you and everyone else around you, then you're only growing and you're building a toolbox”, he said.

Hudson claimed that he knew within himself that he was a “good man”, who was not “malicious.” He also admitted to having matured over the years, both psychologically and emotionally.

Oliver Hudson got engaged to Erinn Bartlett (now aged 51) in 2004 and tied the knot in June 2006 in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple shares three children, two sons Wilder Brooks Hudson (16) and Bodhi Hawn (13), and a daughter Rio Laura (10).