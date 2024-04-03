'I quit giving any negative energy attention': Lizzo clarifies she is not quitting music after her bombshell March statement

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, US pop sensation Lizzo assured her fans that she is not stepping away from the music scene, contrary to what her previous statement in March suggested.

The Grammy Award-winning artist made headlines last week when she announced she has decided to "quit", a statement that sparked widespread speculation about her possible departure from the entertainment industry.

However, in a clarifying follow-up on her Instagram, Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, stated,

"When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention."

This declaration came in response to the barrage of negative attention she has received concerning her appearance and character online, exacerbated by allegations of fat-shaming one of her dancers—a claim she firmly denies.

Lizzo speaks up and clarifies the meaning of 'quitting'

Earlier on March 29, Lizzo uploaded a post on Instagram. It read:

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views."

Lizzo's post about quitting. (Image via Instagram/ @lizzobeeating)

Her post ended with:

"My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this sh*t. I QUIT."

Now, the singer has posted a video of herself clarifying what she meant. Her message on Instagram sheds light on her determination to focus on the positives of her career and life.

She said:

"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I'm not alone."

She continued:

"I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing the negative voices that seem to be louder than the positive. If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win. then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for … I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m gonna keep being me.”

Expressing her gratitude towards her fans, she concluded the video and said:

"Thank you for the love that I receive."

Lizzo’s Illustrious Career

66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lizzo, a trailblazer in the music industry, has carved a niche for herself with her vibrant mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Her songs, such as Truth Hurts and Good as Hell, have become anthems of empowerment and self-love, resonating widely with audiences and securing top spots on charts globally.

Truth Hurts notably soared to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying her status in the industry. Her appeal extends beyond her music; her unabashed confidence, advocacy for body positivity, and relatable social media presence have endeared her to millions.

The artist's ability to blend catchy tunes with meaningful messages has made her a beloved figure, admired for her authenticity and the joy she brings to the music scene.

Lizzo has remarkably secured four prestigious Grammy awards and an Emmy, making significant contributions to popular culture with her eclectic music and diverse projects. Her involvement in the Barbie movie and the launch of her fashion line, Yitty, in collaboration with Fabletics, exemplify her wide-reaching impact.

Beyond her notable Grammy and Emmy wins, Lizzo's career trajectory showcases her as a versatile artist and advocate of activism, particularly in voting rights campaigns and LGBTQ+ support.

With singles such as Truth Hurts becoming well-known all over the world, the award-winning artist's influence is also visible on a global scale.