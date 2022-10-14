"I really hope that people see themselves in Maggie": Nell Teare on her latest film, Bolivar (Exclusive)

The name Nell Teare may not sound familiar to everyone just yet, but that doesn't mean it won't be in the future. For those who are unfamiliar, Nell is a rising Director-Actress with a slew of awards to her name.

Teare has worked on several projects ranging from films to music videos to theater, including a role in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Memphis.

She recently took the time to chat with us about her latest film Bolivar and much more. Check out our brief exclusive interview for more details regarding Nell Teare and her latest flick.

Q) Hey Nell. Thanks for taking the time to chat with us here at SK Pop. For anyone who doesn’t know already, what attracted you to the world of film/theatre?

Nell Teare: Hi! Thank you for having me.

I grew up performing with my mother on stage. Most of my childhood was spent in a theater, a costume shop, or a green room. My first job was voicing the little match girl for a Hallmark film when I was four years old.

I have always loved theater and then film, later in life. I knew I wanted to have a career in the arts as early as I can remember.

Nell Teare @teare_nell TheWrap @TheWrap TheWrapScreening Series: @teare_nell , writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar," was joined by costar Robert Pine, producing partner Jerry Cope, editor Noah Harald, and casting director Jamie Castro for a special screening and Q&A with our @StevePond TheWrapScreening Series: @teare_nell, writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar," was joined by costar Robert Pine, producing partner Jerry Cope, editor Noah Harald, and casting director Jamie Castro for a special screening and Q&A with our @StevePond https://t.co/JhhpaIuIup Thank you!!! What a wonderful night!!! twitter.com/TheWrap/status… Thank you!!! What a wonderful night!!! twitter.com/TheWrap/status…

Q) You had the pleasure of working alongside the likes of Robert Pine and Tracie Thoms in Bolivar. Did they give you any helpful words of wisdom you’d like to share?

Nell Teare: They are both full of amazing words of wisdom and I feel so lucky to have been able to act alongside them.

I actually wrote the role of Susan Woods with Tracie in mind. She and I have been friends for a long time and she is such a powerful actress. The scene we have together is what anchors the story.

Jerry’s role was a very specific aspect of the film. When my casting director Jamie Castro brought Robert up, I met him and it was a done deal. He and I had some very intense scenes together and he was so gracious and so wonderful to work with.

He went headfirst into playing my father. We now refer to each other as surrogate dad and daughter.

Q) The movie Bolivar centers around a woman named Maggie and her struggle with the loss of loved ones.

That’s one of the most challengingly painful things we’ll ever have to endure during our time of existence. What’s the one most important thing you want the audience to take away from this movie after watching it?

Nell Teare: I made the movie as an intimate experience. I took very personal aspects of the way I experienced my own grief and weaved it throughout the story. I wanted to create a place where people would feel fully immersed in the film, but also suspended in their own memories.

I really hope that people see themselves in Maggie and have a genuine experience of their own while watching. I think that this is a film that could be watched at different times throughout a person's life and it would have a new effect on them.

Nell Teare @teare_nell twitter.com/NoahHarald/sta… Noah Harald @NoahHarald That is a picture lock on @teare_nell ’s feature, Bolivar. She shot this film on 35mm during a pandemic, we edited over zoom through a contentious election and a seditious transfer of power, and locked picture on inauguration eve. An honor to be part of this beautiful film. That is a picture lock on @teare_nell’s feature, Bolivar. She shot this film on 35mm during a pandemic, we edited over zoom through a contentious election and a seditious transfer of power, and locked picture on inauguration eve. An honor to be part of this beautiful film. https://t.co/Nz66lfSLUn What a beautiful and bizarre experience! I am so proud of our work! @NoahHarald What a beautiful and bizarre experience! I am so proud of our work! @NoahHarald twitter.com/NoahHarald/sta…

Q) Bolivar is a tearjerker with plenty of emotional moments.The scene towards the end of the film where Maggie is seemingly talking to her brother Sonny is a great example of an emotional moment.

Was there any particular scene that you found more distressing than others?

Nell Teare: The scene at the end with Sonny was very difficult. But the scene after he leaves and Maggie had to finally break down was the most challenging.

It takes an unbelievable amount of energy to fully let go into an emotion and to do that multiple times while also trying to hit the mark and then check in as director and make sure we got it… I was exhausted.

Q) Last question, I promise. Where should your fans look forward to seeing you in the future?

Nell Teare: Well, hopefully, we will be announcing where Bolivar will stream very soon. The next project I am directing is an amazing rom-com called, go-Love-go.

But, please follow me on Instagram @nellteare and Twitter @teare_nell so I can keep you posted.

While Bolivar isn't available to stream just yet, the film recently premiered at the Hollywood Legion Theater in LA last month in September.

