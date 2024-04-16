"I said to Simon that she had Adele vibes": Amanda Holden talks about Britain's Got Talent's contestant as reality show returns with season 17

Amanda Holden, Britain's Got Talent's longest-serving judge, said that one of the new auditionees had "Adele vibes", making Holden press the golden buzzer twice to advance the undisclosed contestant to the semi-finals on the 17th edition of the show.

Speaking to The Mirror on April 16, Holden recalled:

"I said to Simon [Cowell] that she had Adele vibes because she was really down to earth, very funny."

Britain's Got Talent returns for its 17th series on ITV1 on Saturday, April 20. The show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will see Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli selecting their favorite acts from the auditions held in Manchester and London.

As Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV this weekend, judge Amanda Holden opened up about the new season, praising one act in particular. Speaking to The Mirror, she enthused about a singer whose performance moved her, likening the contestant to renowned English singer and songwriter Adele.

"The version of the song she sang was so amazing, and considering how many people have done it, for it to have had such an impact, it really affected me. I was blown away by her and I really hope this is going to give her a kickstart to a career that she’s destined to have."

Holden also said that the contestant reminded her of her younger self at the start of her career, claiming that the singer had "just not had that break she deserves." Calling her "super charming, very charismatic, very relatable", she continued:

"I thought she was going to do stand-up when she came on. So she was a little diamond, a little bit rough around the edges, but super charming, very charismatic, very relatable. I thought, “God, she’s a little star”."

Holden's second pick of the night was a comedy act that left her “howling” with laughter. She said,

"I kept thinking of what my husband and kids would think when they were watching it and saw who I pressed my buzzer for. They won’t see it coming, it’s not an act that anyone would think I’d press the buzzer for."

Britain's Got Talent deviated from tradition with record number of golden buzzer acts

Britain's Got Talent deviated from its usual five votes to select nine acts for the live semi-finals, setting a new record for golden buzzer acts since its inception in 2007. Simon Cowell, the show's creator and one of the judges, claimed that the line-up this year was spectacular. In talks with The Mirror, he said:

“I thought there were about another 17 acts who easily could have had a golden buzzer. That’s how good the talent is this year. I don’t think it matters. I mean, we don’t want to get to the point where you’ve got 20 golden buzzer acts, but I think eight or nine is fine.”

He recalled one specific act that made fellow judge, Bruno Tonioli, so excited that he broke the buzzer in his rush to greenlight the act. He also stated that this year's show will prove to be special as it has “heart, great stories and things we’d never seen before.”

The 17th season of Britain's Got Talent will see nine acts in the live semi-final compete for a chance to win £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance. Some former winners include stand-up comedian Viggo Venn, opera singer Paul Potts and percussionist Tokio Myers.

Britain's Got Talent is slated to air this Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 7:40 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

