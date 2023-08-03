The Boyz's Sangyeon took to his Bubble account on Thursday, August 3, to address the much-heated controversy surrounding him. For the unversed, recently, a YouTube video was uploaded by The Boyz's official account, showcasing the group's preparations in the dance studio for their then-upcoming world tour.

The same garnered much attention for Sangyeon using a particular joke about oral s*x. The idol was heavily criticized for the same and was held accountable for his actions. While the video was re-uploaded after editing out the part where he made the joke, many fans defended him saying that it was normal and okay for him to make that since it was neither offensive nor was it said in a situation that was inadequate.

To clear the air, the idol released a message to fans expressing that he never used such words or made a joke about the same:

"I didn't say that!"

The Boyz's Sangyeon types Bubble messages to fans, denies allegations of him making an inappropriate joke during the group's dance practice video

On July 29, following the release of the behind-the-scenes video which showcased The Boyz's preparations for its second world tour, social media platforms blew with criticisms and defences against the K-pop idol, Sangyeon. In the very beginning of the video, the idol was seen to be in a choreography position which required him to kneel in front of his fellow members, New, with the latter's back facing the camera.

The camera position made it look like they were in the position of oral s*x, and Sangyeon's misheard commend made added to the situation. The idol was accused of using "sakkasi" or "sal-kka-ji-geth-da," which refers to s*xual joke borrowed from the Japanese word for the culture's end-blown flude, shakuhachi. However, the literal translation of what the idol reportedly said was:

"Your skin will peel off."

Many netizens accused him of using an inappropriate and unnecceary s*xual joke, naturally letting him garner him much criticism for the same. The video was soon edited and reuploaded, omitting out the part where Sangyeon made the joke. Regardless, many other fans defended the idol saying that he and his fellow members, in whose presence he made the joke, are old enough to take a s*xual or talk about the same.

eca @ericsistability Sangyeon talked about it. It was misunderstood so he asked it to be removed. He didn’t say it. The important thing is the comeback so let’s work hard. And Sangyeon @WE_THE_BOYZ please don’t be sorry.. we trust you. pic.twitter.com/I2eoBs1q0X

However, the continued criticism and attention that the idol received resulted him taking the matter to Bubble and addressing the faulty facts of the controversy:

"And you have been bothered a lot lately, haven't you? I thought it would be too hard if I didn't say anything (about the controversy). I didn't day that! (the word). I thought there was a good point of misunderstanding, so I removed it...I don't care anymore. What's important right now is the comeback so I'm going to focus on the comeback. Sorry for making you worry and giving a hard time."

Fans empathized with his confession and appreciated him for coming forward to discuss about the controversy and clearing the air around the same. Given that the controversies have considerably calmed down since believe his statement, their attention has shifted back to the The Boyz's upcoming comeback, PHANTASY.