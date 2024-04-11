"I had to have my security team handle it": JoJo Siwa opens up on hardships faced during her past relationships 

On April 10, American singer, dancer, actress, and internet personality JoJo Siwa recently appeared on the podcast, Call Her Daddy, and got candid about her past relationships, recalling how one of its “public” natures impacted her.

“There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it, and I found out it was her,” JoJo Siwa claimed, without naming her ex.

The Nickelodeon alum also explained that her messy relationships and breakups were the reasons why she was currently single and had “mad” trust issues.

JoJo Siwa claims her last relationship underwent a “legal thing behind closed doors”

During the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, titled JoJo Siwa: The Woman Behind the Bow, the 20-year-old JoJo, whose real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, got candid about her romantic history.

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department. I am very scared of it now… My last relationship was very public, by both our choices. Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public,” JoJo Siwa stated.

The Dance Moms star further continued:

"It built a trauma I didn't even know I had. Until now I am like, 'Oh that's why you can't talk to a girl, because of that.' It's hard, I am very focused right now. I am very into my art, I am very into my career, so I am very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love."

The 20-year-old mentioned how her current single status was directly a result of her romantic history and added that she could not share more details as there was a whole “legal thing” that prevented her from disclosing any further information.

"It's a whole a*s legal thing behind closed doors."

While JoJo Siwa did not divulge the details about the incident, she shared the events leading up to it, including how she was affected by the entire experience:

"At first, I had a weird gut instinct and I was like, 'I bet it's...’ I sent it to my team and he was like, 'We need to have a call because it is somebody that was very, very close to you that did this.' And I knew. And at first, I was like, 'Okay, eh. Whatever.' Then I was like, 'Wait, that's actually not okay.' And then it didn't hit me again until I tried to date again,” she explained.

For those uninitiated, JoJo Siwa’s last relationship was with fellow social media influencer Avery Cyrus, whom she dated between August and December 2022. Back during her public split, Siwa posted a video on her social media alleging that she had been “used for views and clouts,” without mentioning who did that to her.

Around the time, Avery Cyrus told the media in a statement that she and JoJo “left on great terms” and were “still friends.”

“The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I am still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I am saddened and confused by the situation,” she noted.

Siwa was previously romantically linked with other social media content creators, including Mark Bontempo between August and November 2020.

The Karma singer was also allegedly in an on-again-off-again relationship with Kylie Prew between February 2021 and June 2022.