"I send him a text like that every day": Al B. Sure! opens up on his equation with son after making a social media plea

Al B. Sure! or Albert Joseph Brown III, who is a singer, songwriter, radio show host, and record producer-executive, took to Instagram on March 28, 2024, and shared a post addressed to his son Quincy Brown.

“#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love You, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji] @Transplants4All,” Sure! wrote alongside an image of him and Quincy.

Meanwhile, the day after the social media post, Al B. Sure! also appeared at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles. He told TMZ during a brief interview outside the venue that his post wasn’t unusual and

“I send him a text like that every day.”

The post came in the wake of the Homeland Security Investigation raids into two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles. While Quincy Brown was born to Al B. Sure! and the late Kim Porter, he grew up around Diddy (his mother’s ex-boyfriend) and considers him a father figure.

Exploring what Al B. Sure! recently said about his son Quincy Brown

Recently, Al B. Sure! appealed to his 32-year-old son Quincy Brown via Instagram to “come home” and reminded him that his door was always open for him, as he was his birth father.

Later, the following day, during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles, he announced that he is currently working on a new project based on his life, which will include unknown details about the time he was in a two-month-long coma in November 2022.

“Finally, we are going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story. So, hold on to your britches, and you will really understand how I ended up in a coma. You are really gonna need to call Homeland Security,” Sure! mentioned.

Expand Tweet

After the event, the Honey I’m Home singer also spoke to TMZ. He said that he didn’t speak about “another man’s endeavors” when asked about Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

“I do care about my son… I just spoke to him actually, hung up the phone with him. He’s actually filming. I am so proud of him… doing so much amazing stuff. So, of course, the metaphor is very simple. My door is always open and is the safe [space] for my child, my grown man. No longer a child. It’s the same thing,” Al B. Sure! explained.

He also added how the entire Diddy situation was “unfortunate”. He mentioned keeping everyone involved in “prayers” and helping them feel “uplifted” in these “difficult times.” The 55-year-old New Yorker further stated that “people have to handle whatever situations they get themselves into.”

Expand Tweet

When asked about his equation with his children, especially Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure! said that all his sons Albert, Devin, and Quincy were “wonderful” and he was “happy” and in a “truly an amazing place.”

The Forever My Lady hitmaker also took the opportunity to call out people on social media for creating a stir surrounding his post, saying it was just a father telling his son how much he loved him, concluding, “I send him a text like that every day. Follow his new platform and you’ll understand why.”

Quincy Brown, who was named after his father’s mentor and his godfather Quincy Jones, was raised by Diddy as one of his own after his late mother and actress-singer Kim Porter began dating the Bad Boy label mogul.

Reportedly, Quincy considers Diddy a father figure and refers to him as “Pops” and grew up with all sides of his family, including that of his biological father Al B. Sure!