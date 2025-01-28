  • home icon
  • "I can't show a piece of my own a**" — NLE Choppa responds to queerbaiting backlash over viral Playgirl photoshoot 

By Karishma Rao
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:55 GMT
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
NLE Choppa addresses queer-baiting allegations following Playgirl photoshoot (Image via Getty)

Rapper NLE Choppa was heavily scrutinized following the release of Playgirl's latest edition. The singer teased his derrière in the photoshoot, which left fans disappointed, subsequently leading to him being accused of queer-baiting. The singer has since addressed the same.

In a video message apparently shared on social media, the singer denied the "gay baiting" allegations that were brought forward by fans. In a video shared on @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram page on January 27, 2025, he could be heard saying:

“Do not say that I’m a gay baiter because I’m comfortable enough to show off the perfection that God has orchestrated over my physical, my mental, my spiritual and even my emotions. I am not a gay baiter because I post a selfie in the mirror showing off how beautiful I am. I am not a gay baiter if I post a picture showing off how much God has blessed me from below the waist with something that got women going crazy.”

NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, added:

“I am not a gay baiter because in my Playgirl shoot I showed a piece of my a*s. I can’t show a piece of my own a*s without being called a name? It’s my a*s! I am not a gay baiter because I showed my a*s to a lady photographer.”

NLE Choppa faced similar accusations following the release of his Slut Me Out 2 track

Last year, the emcee released the Slut Me Out 2 track. With his suggestive lyrics, many accused him of queer-baiting yet again. Lyrics included:

“If I was a bad b**ch, I’d wanna f**k me too, hmm/ I’d wanna suck me too, hmm/ I’d wanna slut me too, hmm.”

However, it is worth noting that NLE Choppa has never explicitly stated that he is gay or that he is trying to bait fans through his music.

In light of the recent Playgirl accusations, Choppa also said in the video message:

“I love gay people but I would never want to bait gay people to love me for a certain reason. That’s not what I wanna do.”

Back in September, the Shotta Flow singer also supported the LGBTQ community by performing at Atlanta's Black Pride Weekend. The singer seemed to anticipate backlash for the same and addressed his set prior to performing. As per Hip Hop DX, he said:

“Every day, man, we wake up and we fight for acceptance. Whether it’s our skin color, whether it’s out weight, whether it’s how we look, whether it’s what our sexuality is. At the end of the day, I believe in one thing: I feel like everybody is equal, no matter how they drink their water, how they eat their food, how they piss, sh*t or muthaf**king sleep, do you feel me?”

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa released his latest single, 444, where the 22-year-old delivered rapid lyrics over a piano loop. The music video for the same included moments of him dancing with children and showing off his bold persona.

Edited by Riya Peter
