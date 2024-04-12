"I was terrified by him": Daniel Radcliffe opens up on initial equation with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Alan Rickman 

English actor Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. In the episode posted on April 11, he got candid about being “intimidated” by Alan Rickman on the sets of the first few movies of the Harry Potter franchise.

The host Josh Horowitz played a never-seen-before interview clip of Alan Rickman on his podcast which rendered Daniel Radcliffe emotional.

“I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, ‘This guy hates me.’ Somewhere along the lines, he saw that I really wanted to do this and work at it,” he recalled.

Daniel Radcliffe also noted how over the years Alan Rickman had been one of his biggest supporters until the latter passed away in 2016.

Exploring what Daniel Radcliffe said about Alan Rickman during his latest interview

On the latest episode of the Josh Horowitz podcast Happy Sad Confused, Daniel Radcliffe appeared alongside his Merrily We Roll Along co-stars, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.

During their chat, the host played an unseen video of Alan Rickman a few days before his demise in 2016, where the Professor Severus Snape actor showered praises on Daniel Radcliffe. Talking about the child artists on the set of the franchise, the legendary actor stated:

“As much as I was doing it for seven weeks, they were doing it for 52 weeks. This was their life from 12 to 22. And you would watch it from the sidelines at times and throw the odd lifeline in because there was so little time for that.”

The then-69-year-old continued by saying:

“It’s only in recent years that I have managed to sit down in a cafe with Daniel in New York. He was at a theater and I was at another. Huge pride to go to see him in the musical [How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying]. How dare he be dancing as well as the New York dancers. He worked at it.”

After watching the unexpected footage, Daniel Radcliffe was moved and thanked Josh Horowitz for “showing” it, adding how he had “never seen that before.” He then reminisced how “intimidated” and “terrified” he was of Alan Rickman during the filming of the first three movies and even feared that Rickman hated him.

“I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice? Even hearing that voice you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you,” he noted.

However, Radcliffe eventually figured out that Rickman was a method actor and kept to himself to concentrate on his character. Later, Radcliffe recalled, how they both connected and shared a deeper and meaningful relationship, until he passed away. He believes that Rickman realized his drive to succeed and was impressed by that, which made him grow soft towards him.

The 34-year-old also recalled his fond memories with his late co-star, who later became one of his biggest cheerleaders, and once even ended his holiday early to watch him on Broadway.

“He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in 'Equus'. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive. He would take me out afterward and we would talk about it.”

Radcliffe continued about Rickman,

“He was one of the first people to say like, ‘You should look at voice coaching and investigate all this stuff.’ I am so lucky. To hear him say that is really lovely. Thank you for showing me that.”

Earlier in November 2022, Daniel Radcliffe appeared on the show What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said that reading Alan Rickman’s posthumously published journal titled Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman and reading about himself was “very lovely and nostalgic.”

He explained that the experiences he gathered while working with him were “incredibly important” which he would remember “for the rest of my life and career.” The Harry Potter star also noted how after the franchise ended, Alan stayed in touch and attended all his stage performances in London and New York City.