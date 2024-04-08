In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Jack O'Connell explained why he hasn't been as successful as his Skins co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

British actor Jack O'Connell made his first breakthrough by playing Thomas Cook in the British television series Skins. He has also played prominent roles in creatives like Eden Lake, This is England, the drama series Dive, and Netflix's miniseries Godless. For his work in Godless, the actor received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination.

The British actor also won a BAFTA Rising Star Award for his role as war veteran Louis Zamperini alongside Angelina Jolie in 2014's Unbroken.

Despite having a strong resume with versatile roles, Jack O'Connell believes his Derby accent has hindered his career growth and breakthrough into the mainstream industry. The actor also believes that he can't do anything about it. When posed the question of why he hasn't been as successful as Kaluuya, he said:

"The Derby twang is not marketable. I think Americans perceive me as a hillbilly, a Trump supporter, which I'm not. But there we go, there's nothing I can do about it."

On the other hand, Daniel Kaluuya shot to prominence with his role in Get Out. The actor eventually won the BAFTA and Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for his part in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Jack O'Connell's comments on his 'Derby twang' and the controversies surrounding his upcoming film

Jack O'Connell's first break came from teen drama Skins, where he played Thomas Cook in its third season. O'Connell was part of a fresh cohort of actors who replaced the original cast, including Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Dev Patel went on to star in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and was also nominated for a BAFTA for his role in the film. The actor recently directed and starred in Monkey Man. Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult will play the villainous Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman reboot under James Gunn's new leadership.

However, Jack O'Connell feels he hasn't been able to capture the mainstream industry like his fellow Skins stars because of his native accent, i.e., the 'Derby twang'.

The upcoming controversial biopic of Amy Winehouse called Back to Black will see Jack O'Connell play Amy's husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. The Eden Lake actor will star alongside Marisa Abela, who will play Amy Winehouse.

The film has attracted attention lately because of the alleged ghostly depictions of the star's drug addiction and the filming of her entire funeral. However, Jack O'Connell defended the film's intentions by calling it a 'celebration' of the singer.

"Put it like this: if we were trying to portray her in any form of negative light, then that might be a valid point and I can understand one or two people pre-empting that. But if you talk to Sam [Taylor-Johnson, director] we're not even calling this a biopic, it's a celebration."

Back to Black will be released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

Is Jack O'Connell in contention for the next James Bond? The actor's future projects explored

Jack O'Connell has already landed his next film, where he will play the villain opposite Michael B. Jordan.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. won the rights to the project after a bidding war in February. The untitled Ryan Coogler period piece will begin filming this month and will be released on March 7, 2025. It is also reported that Jack O'Connell's part as the main antagonist in the film was a highly sought-after role.

Moreover, rumors about him being the next James Bond surfaced last month. When asked about it by Total Film, the actor also explained that the list of actors in contention for that role is long and includes many industry juggernauts. The 33-year-old also said it is 'an achievement' to be on that coveted list.

Daniel Craig, the last actor to play James Bond (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

"I mean, listen, if something like that comes my way, sure. I'd just treat it the same way: I'd read it, see who's directing," the actor replied. Do they want me? Cool. Let's chat. Is the script belting? Then cool, let's definitely chat.”

Finally, Jack O’Connell explained that the choice is completely out of his hands, and he looks forward to going with the flow.

"But, again, a lot of that stuff – as you find with quite a lot in this industry – is out of my hands. You just roll with the punches."

The last person to play James Bond was Daniel Craig, who played the iconic role from 2006 to 2021, spanning four films.