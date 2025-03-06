"I've been to every Puff party, every white party since 2009": Amber Rose opens up on her experience of attending Diddy parties

Amber Rose has recently admitted to attending a majority of Diddy parties. The model and television personality made the claims while speaking on Club Shay Shay on March 5, 2025. A video of the same was also shared through the official page of the podcast on X (formerly Twitter), where Amber said:

"I've been to every Puff party, every white party since 2009. I've been to every party."

Amber Rose said that she would be honest and transparent in the interview and referred to the Freak-Off parties allegedly organized by Diddy as she said:

"If these freak-offs happening, it's on a completely different day. It's not that day because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. You know he's got us the rock, he's on the DJ booth, he is the host of the party. I will say that."

Amber Rose revealed that she also spoke to Ray J about the same, describing the latter as her closest friend. Rose said that she questioned Ray about whether he was invited to any such parties, since she believes that no one needs an invitation to attend the parties.

"Maybe they know I don't get down like that. Okay cool. But you would think maybe in the system will come up and behave like "Girls" and are like, "You know into." Never. No one ever asked me that. They never asked Ray J either. And me and Ray J were talking about it, we were like, I'd never been to the party, the afterparty, the after after party."

Notably, Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, from Manhattan and he was accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution a day later, as per BBC.

Amber Rose responded to the allegations imposed against Diddy

A report by BBC in December 2024 stated that Diddy was charged based on an unsealed indictment alleging that he was involved in other criminal activities such as kidnappings. The legal documents also claimed that Diddy and his associates reportedly provided different kinds of drugs to those who attended the Freak-Offs.

During her recent interview on Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked Amber Rose if cases similar to Diddy were a ploy to take down "prominent half-powered Black men." Rose responded by saying that everything depends on the evidence found in such matters.

"I don't know because the internet is fake. You just don't know. But that in fact is true, then that is a problem. One thing I do know about Puff is that he is an abuser. You know he abused Cassie, we all saw the video. It is not okay. And but as far as Freak-Offs, I don't know about that."

Amber Rose also opened up on her relationship with Diddy, clarifying that they never went out together or spoke to each other on the phone. However, she mentioned that she was always invited to the parties.

Rose additionally shared a few details on the dispute that happened between Diddy's sons and Ray J at a Halloween party last year, saying that she was present at the location. Rose said that Diddy's sons were reportedly angry at Ray J, telling the singer to not speak about their father.

"Ray J said what he said, like something like "I know your bad dad better than you know your dad" or something like that. And then they just got ugly for a second."

During a hearing held in New York in October 2024, a judge announced a trial date for Diddy, which is scheduled for May 5 this year. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

