"I've had some pretty big life changes": Suki Waterhouse announces gender of her baby with Robert Pattinson at Coachella

Daisy Jones and The Six star Suki Waterhouse announced the gender of her baby on stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, California on April 12. She said,

"I can't believe how many amazing people are playing on Friday, so many amazing women are playing tonight. I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady."

Her live announcement comes a week after she confirmed the newborn's birth by sharing a photo on Instagram on April 4, with the caption, "Welcome to the world angel."

After her performance, she joined her fiance Robert Pattinson in the crowd and stayed to listen to Lana Del Ray.

Suki Waterhouse shares postpartum experience on Instagram

On April 8, Suki Waterhouse took to Instagram to share her experience with postpartum after giving birth. The singer posted a mirror selfie while holding a baby bottle. She wrote,

"The fourth trimester has been...humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

The singer first announced news of pregnancy in a November 2023 performance at the Corona Capital Festival. She said,

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then opened up her coat, to reveal her baby bump, saying, "I'm not sure if it's working." Since then Waterhouse has proudly flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet including the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

While speaking to E! News during the Primetime Emmy Awards, Suki revealed her dress had to be redesigned to fit the bump.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's relationship explored

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship rumors in July 2018 after they were photographed on a date night in London by E!. The pair made their relationship official by walking the red carpet together in Dior's Fashion Show in Egypt in December 2022. The couple was also seen together at the 2023 Met Gala.

In February 2023, Suki opened up about her relationship while speaking to The Sunday Times,

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2023, Pattinson talked about how watching The Batman with Suki Waterhouse changed his perception,

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it (to her face) and I could feel like a little tear. And I was like, "No way!"

Suki and Pattinson attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood in October 2023. Suki during a concert at the Corona Capital Festival in November 2023, officially confirmed her pregnancy, post which they were spotted at the Poor Things premiere in New York.