“I want him to die”: Victim’s mother reacts as William Rogers’ death sentenced is overturned in 1996 killing of Jackie Beard

On July 8, 1996, William Rogers kidnapped, r*ped, and killed a 9-year-old girl named Jacqueline "Jackie" Beard. He was sentenced to death for the horrifying acts he committed.

26 years later, his death penalty has now been overturned because of doubts about the manner in which the trial was conducted.

Jerry Rice @RealMyDaddyCool Jacqueline "Jackie" Beard was only nine years old when she was kidnapped by William Glenn Rogers on July 8th 1996... fb.me/6GayOKrh7 Jacqueline "Jackie" Beard was only nine years old when she was kidnapped by William Glenn Rogers on July 8th 1996... fb.me/6GayOKrh7

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court heard a review petition against the death sentence and agreed that William Rogers had ineffective counsel during his sentencing. The case has now been sent down to a lower court.

Jackie's mother, Jeannie Winchester, expressed her anger over the verdict, claiming it has now taken away the last bit of closure that she felt for the injustice done to her daughter

She told the media:

“I want him to die. I want him to get the death sentence because that will show these monsters that Tennessee does not play with child molesters, child rapists, and child murderers. If he gets the death sentence it might make somebody think twice about doing this.”

Jeannie is worried that the re-sentencing hearing could lead to the dropping off of charges against William Rogers and allow him to walk free.

Winchester said:

“I want them to see me and know that somebody still cares about Jackie and about justice for Jackie. She deserves more than what she got. She deserves justice.”

In brief, about how William Rogers kidnapped and killed Jackie Beard

Jerry Rice @RealMyDaddyCool

Jackie was only... Little Jacqueline Beard was kidnapped raped and murdered by William Glenn Rogers on July 8 1996.Jackie was only... fb.me/2g35Zrf1t Little Jacqueline Beard was kidnapped raped and murdered by William Glenn Rogers on July 8 1996.Jackie was only... fb.me/2g35Zrf1t

Jackie Beard was brutally killed on July 8, 1996 in Montgomery County in Clarksville, Tennessee.

On July 3, while Jackie was playing with her siblings in a mud puddle, a strange man approached the children, identifying himself as an undercover cop. The man, who was none other than Rogers, introduced himself to Jackie's mother as Tommy Robertson, a police officer.

Rogers returned five days later, on July 8, under the pretext of a misplaced key.

After he left, Jackie went out to play and collect berries. She never came back.

Her body was found a few days later. While he initially denied involvement in the case, Rogers later said that he had accidentally rammed his car over Jackie and hid her body for fear of getting caught.

When authorities found DNA samples from Rogers on Jackie's body, it was concluded that he had kidnapped and murdered her.

Rogers was sentenced to death for his crimes and was given an additional 48 years in prison.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal