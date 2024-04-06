"I didn't want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic": Sarah Jessica Parker speaks about letting her daughters enjoy sugar

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up about her kids and their healthy food choices. Although she claims she was raised in a household where junk food was forbidden, she is not doing the same with her children.

In the Ruthie's Table 4 podcast episode from April 2, 2024, the actress disclosed her recent experiences with building a healthy relationship with food. She acknowledged dealing with this issue in her younger years.

Hence, throughout the episode, she expressed her desire to prevent her teenage twins from feeling like food was the enemy or from going crazy and pounding sweets when they left the house.

In a recent episode of the same podcast, Sarah Jessica Parker stated,

"When I had girls, I didn't want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic and to see it as an enemy."

She further said,

"We weren't allowed sugar in the house or chocolate or cookies, so of course, the minute we moved out, we all bought a load of cakes and cookies, and I didn't want that for them."

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about her kids and letting them eat whatever they want

The New Year's Eve actress talked about her kids and their food choices (Image via Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker)

The star of Sex and the City appeared on Ruthie's Table 4 podcast on April 2, where she revealed to host Ruthie Rogers that she and her siblings were forbidden from eating chocolate and cookies when they were younger. Her parents never allowed her to have dessert in their home while she was growing up.

She also said that when she moved out of her parents' house, she completely changed her ways. She then went on a buying spree and bought Entenmann's cakes and cookies. Parker has thus chosen a different approach with her children.

Sarah Jessica Parker continued by saying that she finds it difficult to refuse some foods, and she seemed to connect this problem to the taboo she was raised with. SJP said that she's attempting to do the opposite with her children.

"In our house, we have cookies, we have cake. We have everything. And I think, as a result, you kind of have a healthier relationship."

Parker expressed her wish that her daughters would find comfort in their physical appearance. She hopes they will eat anything they want and enjoy the experience of a healthy relationship with food.

She also said,

"They enjoy food and they have different palates, and you can't make someone like something they don't like or want. I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste and find their own ways to have that be healthy for them."

Parker then pointed out that Tabitha and Marion are athletes and are foodies with distinct palates. In the same context, she said,

"I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste."

Despite their hectic schedules, Parker claimed she and her husband, fellow actor Matthew Broderick, prioritize food preparation at home.

Sarah Jessica Parker has three kids with Matthew Broderick

Following their wedding, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcomed their son, James, and their twin children, Tabitha and Loretta, into their family.

James Broderick, now 20 years old, is the couple's eldest child. On October 28, 2002, he was born when the actress was 37. His official LinkedIn page states that he is a Brown University student.

On June 22, 2009, Tabitha Hodge and Loretta Elwell were born through surrogacy. The girls are twins, and according to Sarah Jessica Parker, they go to different schools.