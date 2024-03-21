“I will let the lawyers and God do what they do”: Marlon Wayans speaks out on paternity suit over allegedly fathering one-year-old girl

Brittany Moreland, the mother of Marlon Wayans' one-year-old daughter, has recently sued the actor. The Blast was able to get new court filings that show Moreland is requesting full custody of the child she shares with the well-known actor, as well as child support.

Wayans, in an exclusive with The Shade Room, was asked if he had ever attempted to reduce the amount of child support he had to pay.

He answered:

“No, I have not.”

He continued:

“I probably could and should, but goes to show no good deed goes unpunished.”

It was also mentioned how Brittany Moreland questioned whether Wayans intended to fight for joint custody and recommended that he be granted visiting rights.

Wayans made it clear that he would not settle for only having visitation rights. He then further said:

“This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good.”

Marlon Wayans is now facing paternity suit over allegedly fathering a baby girl

Recently, actor Marlon Wayans was implicated in a paternity suit following reports that he secretly welcomed a daughter. Brittany Moreland, the woman who filed the lawsuit, reportedly asserted that the actor is the father of her one-year-old daughter and requested financial assistance for her upbringing.

Moreland asks in the paperwork that Wayans pay for her birthing costs and reasonable legal fees. She also claimed that the celebrity earns $200,000 a month, which is why she needs financial assistance.

She also stated that she spends $21,000 a month on costs. It includes $9,000 for groceries, child care, and other living expenses in addition to $5,000 for rent. Moreover, she also pays $1,500 a month for her daughter's program uniforms and clothes.

In addition, she is requesting a $2,000 award from the court for costs she classified as "child care" to resume her employment.

On the other hand, Marlon Wayans has addressed the matter and shared his thoughts on the subject in the wake of the paternity lawsuit. In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, the 51-year-old stated:

“It is a classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18,000 per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more.”

According to him, he has left everything in the hands of God and his lawyer.

He further said:

“All love, all God. The baby isn’t a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private. Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

He then asserted that he has never experienced a child maintenance dispute with his elder children. He also disapproved of what he perceived as an effort to "discredit" him.

Marlon Wayans also talked about the social problem of mothers who receive little to no financial support for their children, dragging fathers into court cases. He highlighted his past experiences as a father and his steadfast dedication to his kids' welfare in order to highlight his record as a parent.

Marlon Wayans didn't say anything further regarding the matter.