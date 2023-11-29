"I will loathe David Zaslav forever"- Fans lash out at Warner Bros. CEO for recent Batgirl comments

On November 29, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said it took real “courage” to cancel projects and that it was very difficult for them to shut down some of them.

Speaking during a Q&A session at the New York Times DealBook Conference, Zaslav said,

"What content is going to help us win? The content that wasn’t, we made a strategic decision on. It was difficult & painful... But it was necessary."

This has resulted in an aggressive reaction from fans, who have bashed David Zaslav for his controversial comment and blamed his greed for the cancellation of the films.

How are fans reacting to David Zaslav's comments about DC's canceled projects?

Before the DC universe started fluctuating, it showed some signs of promise, and despite the shaky start, things seemed to be working out for a while. But while competing with Marvel, which was regularly on an upward curve, the DC universe fluctuated drastically, leading to a whole new approach—a reboot, which is currently underway.

The DC universe, under Warner Brothers and David Zaslav, hasn't exactly gone according to plan in recent years, and most of it is credited to poor planning and execution that stopped some promising projects while favoring some that were bound to fail. Zaslav was often held accountable by fans for a lot of this.

However, many of the proposed films in the DC universe were nearly ready when this decision was implemented, leading to many canceled films. Out of them, Batgirl was the film that was nearly completed. Still, WB decided to drop the project for "strategic" reasons.

After being one of the primary villains of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which saw David Zaslav's unpopularity soar, the WB CEO's recent comments left fans understandably angry and they expressed the same on social media platforms like Twitter.

Sadly, fans will never get to witness the Batgirl film that they so eagerly awaited.

Instead, DC will now head in a completely different direction under the leadership of James Gunn, who has previously worked with both Marvel and DC on some very successful projects.