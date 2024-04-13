"I will do it someday": Director Shin Won-ho opens up about possibility of Hospital Playlist season 3 on Na PD's YouTube show

Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho recently hinted at a possible third season of the K-drama, leaving cast members excited and in shock. Recently, the popular 99z squad from the medical K-drama: Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Yoo Yeon-seok, and director Shin Won-ho reunited on producer Na Yeong-seok's YouTube show Chattering with Nah.

The team shared some fun moments together and also discussed the possibility of the third season of the Netflix original drama, Hospital Playlist.

According to Sports Seoul, while conversing with the team, Jung Kyung-ho spoke about season three and asked Shin Won-ho if he would do it, saying:

“We also have to prepare for Season 3 now. You’re not going to do it?”

A few moments later, Shin Won-ho revealed his plans and said:

“I will do it someday.”

This made the cast members, especially Jeon Mi-do and Kim Dae-myung rejoice.

Director Shin Won-ho sheds light on the possibility of Hospital Playlist season 3 on Na PD's YouTube show featuring Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, and more

During the latest episode of Na PD's Chattering with Nah on his official YouTube Channel, the iconic 99z squad of Hospital Playlist sat down for dinner together and relished delicious Korean dishes.

After Shin Won-ho's comment on a possible season 3, Jo Jung-suk mentioned that he visualized another installment with the characters growing up together over the years.

“I was thinking that even if the five of us get older with Season 3, we might still feel a little better,” he said.

Director Shin Won-ho then appreciated the cast members and the fans who enjoyed the series and expressed his gratitude to those who wished for a third season as he said:

“I’m so thankful that these good actors want this and the fans want it. It’s hard to meet actors like this.”

He then stated that the next season would only be possible if all the five cast members were available at the same time.

With only 12 episodes in the first season, this 2020 Netflix drama rose to fame and received heaps of appreciation from viewers. The drama then returned with 20 episodes in season two in 2021 and its finale left fans in tears. Fans are now excited to see how the narrative will unfold in the possible third season.

About Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is a 2020 K-drama based on five Doctors Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Chae Seong-hwa (Jeon Mi-do, Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), and Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung) who have spent 20 years together.

From being in college together to becoming professors in their 40s, they have been best friends and stood by each other during some of the most important moments of their lives. The title also portrays the five friends’ professional and personal challenges as they navigate through love, heartbreaks, and failures together.

The K-drama also shed light on multiple stories in each episode as the doctors dealt with their patients and their family members. The heartwarming story of each patient and how the doctors caught glimpses of their lives captivated several fans.

While the director shed light on the possibility of season 3, fans now await an official confirmation about the same to see what fate has in store for their favorite characters.