"Ice T x Starmer beef is an unexpected boon": Netizens react to rapper calling UK prime minister a "clown" after falling for parody post

Rapper Ice T has recently responded to the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, after spotting an X post featuring an interview of the latter. Starmer reportedly slammed the artist in the conversation, calling him "corrosive" and a person who can influence people to hurt others potentially.

The interview news was shared by a page titled Women for Wes on X. The rapper reshared the post on his page and wrote,

"Oh Shit!! We're Famous! The FLTG struck a nerve! You all gotta read this… F this clown."

The post shared by the rapper (Image via X/FINALLEVEL)

While the post went viral on different social media platforms, netizens shared their reactions, with one of them describing the entire situation as an "unexpected boon."

Ice T expresses his frustration towards the parody interview: Netizens react on X

Politician Keir Starmer appeared for an interview with a magazine, using a few words for Ice T that the rapper did not like, and social media platform X was flooded with multiple reactions:

A screenshot of Keir's interview was included in the post of Women for Wes, where Keir criticized the New Jack City star by saying,

"My son is fifteen. He loves computer games. Vic likes to keep an eye on our kids' social media accounts to make sure they're safe, and one day she comes to me and shows me my son's Twitter profile. He's been sharing all this truly vile stuff from some man called Ice T."

Keir continued by saying that the 66-year-old was operating a group of abusive people known as the "Final Level Twitter Gang." Starmer claimed that the things posted by the group hurt his son's behavior and that he was forced to take away the phone from him.

The comments section of Women for Wes was also full of reactions, with one questioning if the claims about a gang were true. Another wrote that the parody might lead to an "Eminem diss track."

Ice T going on a tour with Body Count this year

Ice T and heavy metal band Body Count are all set to go on a tour called Merciless, which is scheduled to start on June 5, 2024. The Moshville Times reported that the tour would witness Body Count performing on stage for the first time after the pandemic.

The tour was announced by Body Count through Instagram on January 30, 2024, with a photo mentioning the tour dates. The post additionally stated that tickets can be purchased from the band's official website.

The post revealed that the first show would be held in Poland and continue in Germany, Hungary, and many others.