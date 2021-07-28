"Y'all weird as f**k": Iggy Azalea slams Alabama Barker and Jodie Woods for TikTok audio about Playboi Carti and her son, Onyx

A clip from a recent interview where Iggy Azalea explained her complicated relationship with Playboy Carti is now circulating on TikTok. In a recently deleted TikTok, Alabama Barker, daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Jodie Woods dressed in all-white as they danced to Iggy Azalea's interview clip on the platform.

"This man didn't even come to see his son be born; he went to Philly to play the PlayStation with Lil Uzi. He thought that was more important than seeing his son be born, and I had a scheduled C-section."

In the video, Barker and Woods stood in distaste while Iggy Azalea explained the situation of her son's birth before they both started dancing when the added music dropped.

The sound and the video itself got Iggy Azalea's attention. She commented under the video, stating:

"Y'all weird as f--k for this."

Fans come to Iggy Azalea's defense

The TikTok was promptly deleted after Iggy Azalea's comment, but it was then shared on Instagram by user tiktokinsiders and was met with over 210 thousand views and six hundred comments. The post has also received over forty thousand likes at the time of this article.

Many users stated how insensitive it was to use someone's trauma for exploitation on the video platform. Others backed Iggy Azalea's comment, explaining she had every right to react the way she had.

One user explicitly stated:

"Iggy's not wrong tho[ugh]."

Another user commented:

"My question is who df made the audio. The disrespect is everywhere with this one."

Overwhelmingly, users were "weirded" out by Barker and Woods using the sound or why it existed in the first place. One user specifically pointed out that their age was a factor for not understanding the full context. Barker is fifteen years old, and Woods is fourteen.

One user asked:

"Now, why did they think that's was a good idea?"

Barker uploaded another TikTok on July 27th, with the caption reading, "Sorry about that Iggy video! We understand it was insensitive." In the video, Barker moves the camera at different angles while the sound titled "Sleepless Hours" plays.

Neither Barker nor Woods has come forward to offer Iggy Azalea an official apology. Iggy Azalea has not come forward with any further comment about the sound on TikTok or the young TikTok stars' actions.

