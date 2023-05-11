“Illuminati working overtime”: Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting, leaves netizens divided

Tory Lanez and his lawyers were denied a motion for new trial by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday. Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop singer Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and injuring her. He alleged that evidence was wrongly admitted at the trial, making the argument for a new one.
Superior Court Judge Herriford rejected the motion with the claim that the exclusion of the disputed evidence would not have made a difference in the trial.
The 30-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is now to be sentenced for convictions of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
He could face up to 22 years in prison and could get deported to his native country Canada.
Social media users were divided on this decision. Some claimed that it was a mistake and Tory Lanez should be dismissed with a warning whereas others said that Lanez should be punished for wounding Megan Thee Stallion.
One social media user reminded the internet of a rumor that Megan Thee Stallion was a part of the Illuminati. They claimed that the Illuminati was "working overtime" to ensure Tory Lanez stayed behind bars in jail with a charge that could get up to 22 years.
NFL player Larry Johnson had suggested that Megan Thee Stallion's new deal with Roc Nation was a sign of a pact with the devil.
Netizens can't seem to agree on Tory Lanez being denied trial for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
The shooting and the trial seemingly set off a storm of cultural issues and arguments. This included issues like the reluctance of black victims to speak to police officials, protection of black women, gender politics in hip-hop, online toxicity, and many others.
While Tory Lanez is supported by many social media users, Megan Thee Stallion is being encouraged by many to hold Lanez accountable for his actions rather than letting him go.
More information about the trial
As Tory Lanez was led from to the courtroom to his cell, he was heard pleading with Judge Herriford to help him, saying:
"I could be your son. I could be your brother."
Motions for a new trial are usually filed immediately after with the same judge, and are a common precursor to appealing in higher courts. Lanez's attorneys plan to do so. However, it is mindful to remember that these motions are rarely successful.
Tory Lanez's lawyers said that a post from his Instagram account was wrongly admitted into evidence. Megan's testimony said Lanez had urged her not to go to the police because he was on parole and would be in serious trouble.
However, Lanez's lawyers said that it was both untrue and improper allowance of prior bad acts. Prosecutors used DNA evidence to strengthen their case that Lanez was the likely shooter. Lanez's lawyers, meanwhile, claimed the evidence was well short of industry standards.
The attorneys were disappointed due to Monday's day-long oral arguments on their motion.
They reportedly had an elaborate presentation prepared, with audios, visuals and witnesses. However, Judge David Herriford insisted on narrow legal arguments on the precise issues raised. This is the usual norm for motions in California court.
Tory Lanez's attorneys pleaded at great length to allow them to present their arguments in a way that they had previously planned. Defense attorney Jose Baez said:
"I feel that I would be ineffective if we proceeded. Mr. Peterson has the right to due process for which he is entitled."
However, they had to move on and chose to later file a protest to have the judge disqualified.
Megan Thee Stallion, legal name Megan Pete, testified that Lanez had fired a handgun at the back of her feet and hollered at her to dance as she walked away from an SUV that they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills. This happened in the summer of 2020.
Lanez's previous lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said at trial that Megan Thee Stallion was lying in her testimony and Lanez had not pulled the trigger. He claimed that there wasn't sufficient evidence to convict.
The courtroom was full of media and Tory Lanez's fans and family members.
No sentencing date has been set yet for the charges against Lanez.