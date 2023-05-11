“Illuminati working overtime”: Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting, leaves netizens divided

Tory Lanez and his lawyers were denied a motion for new trial by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday. Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop singer Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and injuring her. He alleged that evidence was wrongly admitted at the trial, making the argument for a new one.

Superior Court Judge Herriford rejected the motion with the claim that the exclusion of the disputed evidence would not have made a difference in the trial.

The 30-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is now to be sentenced for convictions of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

He could face up to 22 years in prison and could get deported to his native country Canada.

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie



Tory Lanez motion for a new trial in connection to the shooting of… Tory begged the judge not to “ruin his life” yesterday, but today the judge and his gavel swiftly reminded the pint-sized rapper that he did that himself that night when he decided to play Yosemite Sam in 2020.Tory Lanez motion for a new trial in connection to the shooting of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tory begged the judge not to “ruin his life” yesterday, but today the judge and his gavel swiftly reminded the pint-sized rapper that he did that himself that night when he decided to play Yosemite Sam in 2020.Tory Lanez motion for a new trial in connection to the shooting of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WFhM2vURHS

Social media users were divided on this decision. Some claimed that it was a mistake and Tory Lanez should be dismissed with a warning whereas others said that Lanez should be punished for wounding Megan Thee Stallion.

One social media user reminded the internet of a rumor that Megan Thee Stallion was a part of the Illuminati. They claimed that the Illuminati was "working overtime" to ensure Tory Lanez stayed behind bars in jail with a charge that could get up to 22 years.

User comments on Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case (Image via Twitter/ DailyLoud)

NFL player Larry Johnson had suggested that Megan Thee Stallion's new deal with Roc Nation was a sign of a pact with the devil.

Netizens can't seem to agree on Tory Lanez being denied trial for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

The shooting and the trial seemingly set off a storm of cultural issues and arguments. This included issues like the reluctance of black victims to speak to police officials, protection of black women, gender politics in hip-hop, online toxicity, and many others.

While Tory Lanez is supported by many social media users, Megan Thee Stallion is being encouraged by many to hold Lanez accountable for his actions rather than letting him go.

Jason (Alphabet Wakandan Warrior) @EscaflowneClown There's something to be said about Tory Lanez as a Black man saying "I could be your brother" to a Black judge. He used his Blackness as a form of protection when he himself has a history of harming Black people with violence. Megan Thee Stallion, August Alsina, etc There's something to be said about Tory Lanez as a Black man saying "I could be your brother" to a Black judge. He used his Blackness as a form of protection when he himself has a history of harming Black people with violence. Megan Thee Stallion, August Alsina, etc

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie I think everyone should remember that Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t going to say anything until she was continuously gas lit by Tory Lanez and his team in the media. I think everyone should remember that Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t going to say anything until she was continuously gas lit by Tory Lanez and his team in the media. https://t.co/rGDKmCIyu8

sk @kirkxxs “tory lanez doesn’t deserve 22 years in prison” you’re right. he deserves more! let’s triple it! “tory lanez doesn’t deserve 22 years in prison” you’re right. he deserves more! let’s triple it! https://t.co/wj3Lpchxvn

BAVY @itsbavy “Tory Lanez has been sentenced to..” “Tory Lanez has been sentenced to..” https://t.co/zlAoVU0wai

HarrietEve9 @HarrietEve9



Tory Lanez is clearly being railroaded…



And for the fake outraged folks who decide to hop in my comments on some foolishness — remember you are the same folks who… Interesting how black men haven’t formed a coalition to fight at the Los Angeles courthouse for Tory Lanez….Tory Lanez is clearly being railroaded…And for the fake outraged folks who decide to hop in my comments on some foolishness — remember you are the same folks who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Interesting how black men haven’t formed a coalition to fight at the Los Angeles courthouse for Tory Lanez….Tory Lanez is clearly being railroaded…And for the fake outraged folks who decide to hop in my comments on some foolishness — remember you are the same folks who… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jUeEXVMYQG

a black barbie . @barbiiiedreamz The injustice that Tory Lanez is facing should be front page news. The DA’s office is in cohorts with the Judge. They did not follow the rule of law in the initial trial and they do not want to admit to their wrongs. They are not allowing Jose Baez to do his job instead they The injustice that Tory Lanez is facing should be front page news. The DA’s office is in cohorts with the Judge. They did not follow the rule of law in the initial trial and they do not want to admit to their wrongs. They are not allowing Jose Baez to do his job instead they

KENNEDY DEPT. @keng0tfanss Yall tory lanez bout to be free!! Yall tory lanez bout to be free!! 😛

More information about the trial

As Tory Lanez was led from to the courtroom to his cell, he was heard pleading with Judge Herriford to help him, saying:

"I could be your son. I could be your brother."

Motions for a new trial are usually filed immediately after with the same judge, and are a common precursor to appealing in higher courts. Lanez's attorneys plan to do so. However, it is mindful to remember that these motions are rarely successful.

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth Meghann Cuniff @meghanncuniff Tory Lanez WILL NOT get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This is according to Judge David Herriford, who ruled from the bench a few minutes ago. Tory Lanez WILL NOT get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This is according to Judge David Herriford, who ruled from the bench a few minutes ago. The justice system has never justice system’d as hard as it has in the case of Tory Lanez twitter.com/meghanncuniff/… The justice system has never justice system’d as hard as it has in the case of Tory Lanez twitter.com/meghanncuniff/… https://t.co/jdDnPLUSzO

Tory Lanez's lawyers said that a post from his Instagram account was wrongly admitted into evidence. Megan's testimony said Lanez had urged her not to go to the police because he was on parole and would be in serious trouble.

However, Lanez's lawyers said that it was both untrue and improper allowance of prior bad acts. Prosecutors used DNA evidence to strengthen their case that Lanez was the likely shooter. Lanez's lawyers, meanwhile, claimed the evidence was well short of industry standards.

The attorneys were disappointed due to Monday's day-long oral arguments on their motion.

Meghann Cuniff @meghanncuniff Good morning from Los Angeles, where Tory Lanez is due in court at 10:30 to learn if he’ll get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Follow this thread for updates from the courthouse. Good morning from Los Angeles, where Tory Lanez is due in court at 10:30 to learn if he’ll get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Follow this thread for updates from the courthouse. https://t.co/H6NYxjGzrB

They reportedly had an elaborate presentation prepared, with audios, visuals and witnesses. However, Judge David Herriford insisted on narrow legal arguments on the precise issues raised. This is the usual norm for motions in California court.

Tory Lanez's attorneys pleaded at great length to allow them to present their arguments in a way that they had previously planned. Defense attorney Jose Baez said:

"I feel that I would be ineffective if we proceeded. Mr. Peterson has the right to due process for which he is entitled."

However, they had to move on and chose to later file a protest to have the judge disqualified.

Megan Thee Stallion, legal name Megan Pete, testified that Lanez had fired a handgun at the back of her feet and hollered at her to dance as she walked away from an SUV that they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills. This happened in the summer of 2020.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Tory Lanez motion for a new trial has been denied. He is reportedly facing 22 years in prison. Tory Lanez motion for a new trial has been denied. He is reportedly facing 22 years in prison. https://t.co/B0QcOKmYoX

Lanez's previous lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said at trial that Megan Thee Stallion was lying in her testimony and Lanez had not pulled the trigger. He claimed that there wasn't sufficient evidence to convict.

The courtroom was full of media and Tory Lanez's fans and family members.

No sentencing date has been set yet for the charges against Lanez.

