"Imagine it was Rihanna"— Netizens react as Grammys ad lists Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and a 'special guest' among artists who will attend the event

A new commercial for the upcoming Grammys broadcast revealed a special guest performance. The ad, which ran during the NFL game between the KC Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, 2025, revealed a list of artists set to perform during the awards ceremony.

This included Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Benson Boone. However, fans quickly zeroed in on the "special guest."

As news spread, internet users were quick to speculate on the guest artist. One wrote:

Many wondered which star was bigger than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to get a special mention. Some concluded it might be a veteran singer who was being honored during the Grammys.

"‘VERY special guest’ more than bey and tay? it has to be someone who debuted before 2000," one wrote.

"A very special guest over beyonce and taylor suggests it's an older artist who's making a music comeback, i think," another remarked.

"The special guest is gonna he some old azz legend who's getting a tribute. Pls," a person stated.

Others commented on their choices of the special guest.

"WHEN THE SPECIAL GUEST IS ARIANA AND CYNTHIA PERFORMING DEFYING GRAVITY," one noted.

"If this is Britney Spears return I would be shook," another commented.

"It’s most definitely Gaga," a fan opined.

Beyonce is leading the nominations at the 2025 Grammys

In October 2024, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards. Beyoncé led the tally with eleven nominations for her work on Cowboy Carter, including Best Record, Best Song, and Album of the Year.

She beat her personal best of ten nominations (in 2009) and brought her Grammy nomination to 99, making her the most-nominated artist overall. With 32 wins, the Halo hitmaker is also the most-awarded musician in the show's history.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX come second with seven nominations each. Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter follow with six nominations each. Roan and Carpenter have also been nominated for the Best New Artist award, along with Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.

The Grammys announced the list of performers on January 24. These include first-time nominees, multi-nominees, and first-time performers: Billie Eilish, Doechii, Shakira, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Teddy Swims, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, and Chappell Roan. RAYE, Doechii, Carpenter, Swims, and Boone are all nominated for Best New Artist this year.

The Grammys this year will be held on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah would return as host for the fifth consecutive time.

It is to be noted that the date of the ceremony was not pushed back in light of the Los Angeles wildfires (unlike the Critics Choice Awards). However, in a statement on January 21, CBS explained that it would focus on using its influence to raise funds for relief.

The ceremony would also air on CBS starting at 8 pm ET.

